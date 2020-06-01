Rachel Lindsay details her protest experience “ beautiful & # 39; & # 39;

Rachel Lindsay was one of the thousands who attended demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd weekend.
While talking to her Greater learning podcast co-host Van lathan, High school Star detailed everything she witnessed while in Miami with her husband. Bryan Abasolo. Rachel shared it as a "great experience,quot; and shared, "This is not the first time you have protested. It was peaceful. It was beautiful."
"I heard beautiful speeches," he explained. "It was beautiful to see so many people in unity marching and protesting what they believed in and the injustices they face in this country."
However, while leaving the protest, Rachel said she saw some people "completely indifferent,quot; to the events that happened just a few blocks away. As she described, "I cross a bridge and it's just another day to get the yachts out. It's just another day for them to have drinks with their friends."
"It hit me very hard," he said. "It is such a harsh reality that what we are dealing with and what other people don't have to deal with because it doesn't directly affect them."
The reality TV star later explained why he feels a "burden,quot; for using his platform to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, especially as a member of the Bachelor Nation.
"My social media audience doesn't look like me. Most of my audience is white women, and I have a lot of people watching me," said Rachel, adding that her followers often come up asking for guidance on how to take action. more effectively.
"One of my purposes for being part of this franchise that I never knew anything about before is during a time like this: talking to an audience that I would never have had that opportunity," he added.
Rachel, 35, made history as the first African American woman to lead High school in 2017, and has long drawn attention to the racism facing viewers of the ABC dating competition.
During an appearance in 2020 in High schoolRachel said to the franchise host Chris Harrison"I wanted to pave the way for women who look like me and who have not been represented in this role in this program. But sometimes I feel that my efforts are in vain because it seems to be getting much worse. And I feel that you listen to us talk about the hate we get, but they have no idea what it is. "