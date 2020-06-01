Rachel Lindsay details her protest experience “ beautiful & # 39; & # 39;

Rachel Lindsay was one of the thousands who attended demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd weekend.

While talking to her Greater learning podcast co-host Van lathan, High school Star detailed everything she witnessed while in Miami with her husband. Bryan Abasolo. Rachel shared it as a "great experience,quot; and shared, "This is not the first time you have protested. It was peaceful. It was beautiful."

"I heard beautiful speeches," he explained. "It was beautiful to see so many people in unity marching and protesting what they believed in and the injustices they face in this country."

However, while leaving the protest, Rachel said she saw some people "completely indifferent,quot; to the events that happened just a few blocks away. As she described, "I cross a bridge and it's just another day to get the yachts out. It's just another day for them to have drinks with their friends."