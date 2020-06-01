Putin sets new date to vote on extension of his rule

MOSCOW – Pressing to get his political program back on track, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Monday that a referendum on constitutional changes that would allow him to dispense with term limits and remain in office until 2036 will take place on July 1.
The vote, the outcome of which for Putin to stay rather than withdraw in 2024 has little doubt, was originally scheduled for April 22, but was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left Russia as the third country. most affected. after the United States and Brazil.
The pandemic created great uncertainty about the carefully choreographed plans of the Kremlin, forcing the cancellation not only of the referendum but also of the military parades in Moscow and other Russian cities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany in May. from 1945.
Insisting that the peak of the outbreak had passed, despite a daily increase of around 9,000 new infections, Putin announced last week that the Victory Day parades will continue on June 24. The decision announced Monday to hold the constitutional referendum a week later completes the Kremlin's efforts to return Russia to its regular political schedule.
With his approval rating at its lowest level since he first took office 20 years ago, Putin, locked in his country's residence outside of Moscow for most of the past two months, has been eager to remove the country and their own limbo plans.
Describing July 1 as a "flawless date,quot; for a referendum, Putin urged all Russian voters to endorse the constitutional amendments. They include a number of popular provisions such as a ban on senior officials holding foreign bank accounts and mandatory increases in social benefits.
But his main purpose is to let Putin remain in office far beyond the end of what his last term as president in 2024 was supposed to be.
Russia's docile parliament, which invariably approves the Kremlin's proposals, enacted all of the proposed changes in March, but a popular vote would give much-needed legitimacy to what Kremlin critics have denounced as a constitutional coup designed to keep Putin on power indefinitely.
To calm concerns that the Kremlin is messing with public health in pursuit of its political agenda, Anna Popova, director of the state agency leading the battle against the coronavirus, spoke at a video conference of officials alongside Putin and offered assurances. that holding the referendum on July 1 would be safe for the public.
The head of the Central Electoral Commission, Alla Pamfilova, suggested that the vote could be extended for six days to avoid crowds in the polling stations.
Moscow city authorities also helped pave the way for the vote on Monday, the centerpiece of the Kremlin's political plans for the year. After nine weeks of confinement, Moscow reopened parks, shopping malls, car dealerships, and many other businesses, but restricted entry to people wearing masks and gloves.
The Russian capital, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, has accounted for more than 40 percent of the total number of reported infections in Russia, which totaled 414,878 on Monday, and more than half of all deaths attributed to coronavirus in the whole country.
The unusually cold weather and constant rain kept many residents indoors despite the partial lifting of the restrictions, which, at least on paper, had been among the most severe in the world. Restaurants, bars and cafes remained closed, except for the takeaway service.
New elaborate and often confusing rules governing when and where walking is now allowed also helped keep people off the streets. An announcement by the Moscow city government that it would establish a The "walking schedule,quot; of each building to set the times that residents can go for a walk, depending on where they live, caused dismay and mockery on social media.