Putin sets new date to vote on extension of his rule

MOSCOW – Pressing to get his political program back on track, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Monday that a referendum on constitutional changes that would allow him to dispense with term limits and remain in office until 2036 will take place on July 1.

The vote, the outcome of which for Putin to stay rather than withdraw in 2024 has little doubt, was originally scheduled for April 22, but was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left Russia as the third country. most affected. after the United States and Brazil.

The pandemic created great uncertainty about the carefully choreographed plans of the Kremlin, forcing the cancellation not only of the referendum but also of the military parades in Moscow and other Russian cities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany in May. from 1945.