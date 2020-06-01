Protests urge Denver City Council to cancel Monday's meeting

The Denver City Council canceled its Monday meeting amid predictions of yet another night of large and possibly violent George Floyd protests downtown.

Instead, the council will meet Thursday at 9 a.m., according to an email from Linda Jamison, the council's director of legislative services.

The group will not have a public comment session on Thursday, confirmed Lisa Calderón, chief of staff for councilor Candi CdeBaca.

Since Thursday, crowds in Denver, along with cities across the country, have protested the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Particularly at night, some protesters threw stones and bottles, and the police responded with tear gas, peppercorns and foam bullets.

At least three Denver police officers and one civilian have been injured.

To combat violence, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock enacted an 8 p.m. curfew, which has extended until Monday, although many protesters have ignored it.

Most of the protests have focused on the Capitol, Civic Center, and city and county building, and holding a council meeting Monday night could put city officials and citizens at risk, he said. Councilman Chris Hinds, whose tenth district includes the Capitol Hill area. besieged by protests.

"We are being gassed here every night," said Hinds. "It just doesn't make sense."

Furthermore, the city's public safety resources are already scattered and a council meeting would create an additional complication, he said.

The council has important work to discuss, including a controversial zoning change request from the Nonprofit Bean Project, Hinds said. But that work can be handled later in the week when it's safer. In addition, the council's work also includes protecting citizens and engaging with the community during these difficult times, he said.

"My duty is to be with my community and to observe and document," said Hinds.

The legislature, which canceled planned meetings on Friday and Saturday due to protests, is back to work today as it tries to end its 2020 session, halted in March when the coronavirus took over Colorado in three weeks.