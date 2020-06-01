Protesters gather outside the governor's mansion calling for the arrest of 3 MPD officers involved in George Floyd's fatal arrest – Up News Info

Police say approximately 2,000 people are gathered peacefully outside Governor Tim Walz's mansion on Monday night in St. Paul.

Protesters are calling for the arrest of three former police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. Another officer is already in custody.

The St. Paul Police Department issued a traffic alert near the governor's mansion, as a precaution. Summit Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street at this time.

Police say this action was to ensure the safety of those who are gathered outside the governor's residence.

TO UPDATE: The group of people on Summit Ave has grown to approximately 2,000 people. No problems were reported. The meeting has been peaceful. – Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) June 1, 2020

The Governor extended the curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul for another two days today. But the hours are shorter, starting at 10 p.m. at 4 a.m.

The curfew is shorter because authorities say people have listened and the violence has decreased from what they saw last week.

