Protesters call for peaceful protests – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit city protest took a turn Monday.

"We We have many provocateurs and anarchist groups that come with the wrong agenda and they are going to put all of that on us, "said Royce on March 5.

TGeorge Floyd's death sparked riots over the weekend, but protesters say those responsible for the chaos They were not from the city of Detroit.

"70 percent of those arrested were not from the city of Detroit, ”said New Era Detroit.

HNudes of people gathered for a peaceful protest, Organized by the President of the Detroit City Council, Mary Sheffield, along with local artists and community leaders.

"REdon't let people come and destroy your city and then take it to Farmington Hills and Birmingham, "said K-Deezy.

PRoters are making their message clear: keep the peace and keep the riots out of Detroit.

"TOr all those people who cross eight miles and cross the county borders to be harmful in my city, my friend, I'm going to roll over you. I am patrolling these streets daily, ”said Trick Trick.

"ME have family in this city. I want to protect this city and I want to show how great this city is. Detroit is one of the largest cities in the United States, if not the largest, "said Kolby Moton.

