Proposed rules would allow Colorado pools, playgrounds to reopen, recreational sports to restart

As Colorado coronavirus numbers continue to improve, Governor Jared Polis issued draft orders Monday on the reopening of swimming pools and playgrounds and the resumption of recreational sports leagues for youth and adults.

The rules would allow the outdoor pools to be opened at half capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is less. Up to 10 people would be allowed at a time in playgrounds. Non-household members would have to be kept 6 feet away, and additional cleaning and disinfection requirements would be required.

However, Denver city officials said last week that the city's pools and playgrounds would remain closed until at least June 30.

The public can comment on the recommendations until noon Wednesday, the governor's office announced in a press release, and the state will finalize the rules on Thursday. The proposed orders come more than a month after the Polis & # 39; Safer at Home plan began the process of reopening the state.

Sports leagues could have groups of up to 25 participants outdoors and 10 indoors depending on the proposal. Outdoor basketball and tennis courts could open up to 10 people at a time. Masks are encouraged under the draft guidelines.

The draft guidance for places of worship, also released, would allow them to open at 50% capacity or with up to 50 people in the worship space, whichever is less. Masks would be required at all times. For outdoor worship, participants must be 6 feet apart.

Polis also issued an order on Monday allowing short-term rentals to reopen as long as the hosts provide hand sanitizer or soap and water, cleaning supplies and wait a day before entering the property for cleaning.

While the orders relax some restrictions, Polis asked Colorado residents to stay diligent and distance themselves as much as possible, cover their faces, and wash their hands frequently.

"It may appear that we are returning to normal, but the virus is still here, and could reappear the moment we let our guard down," he said in the statement. "We are still far from normal."

Additional information on draft plans and other regulations is available at covid19.colorado.gov.