Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns the disappearance of music composer Wajid Khan

Musical composer Wajid Khan, known for his compositions for popular Salman Khan films such as Wanted, the Dabangg franchise, and Ek Tha Tiger, passed away Monday morning in a Mumbai hospital. He was 42 years old and succumbed to various kidney complications, as well as COVID-19 infection. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourned the loss of the composer and expressed regret for his death on social media.

She wrote: “Terrible news. The only thing I will always remember is Wajid Bhai's laugh. Always smiling. He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all the afflicted. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @ Wajidkhan7 ".

Wajid Khan had composed music in various Priyanka films such as Teri Meri Kahaani, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more.