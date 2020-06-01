Prince Andrew's public life is over, but he's being sued for a ski chalet

Image: Getty

A little update on Prince Andrew, outcast real and prominent friend of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein: He is reportedly out of the real rotation for life, with the door closed, closed, and possibly locked, and still accumulating a new embarrassment for the Windsor!

In November Andrew was forced to put aside real life after a disaster BBC interview in which he tried, and spectacularly failed, thanks to his clueless arrogance, to close questions about his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts's allegations that Epstein had trafficked her to royalty when she was 17. Quickly ripped He left the royal working lineup and was kicked out of his office at Buckingham Palace, but apparently held out some hope that he might reenter.

But now he Sunday time He says That will not happen: "It is not expected that the monarch's favorite daughter will represent her again on the public stage," the newspaper reported, adding that "the royal family & # 39; has no plans to review & # 39; their position and it is believed that the Queen resigned to the permanent separation of her second son from public life. "

the Times He added that "actual sources have described Andrew as a" busting blush "whose presence is now" toxic. "In fact, despite his withdrawal, he still manages to embarrass the family. People reported Andrew and his ex, Sarah Ferguson, were recently sued for not paying the $ 6.2 million they owed on a Swiss ski chalet (now $ 8.4 million with interest). Bad enough to land on the tabloids again looking like a reckless little 18th century. aristocrat who cannot pay his tailor. But the story was fired to involve the Queen, too, with the Daily mail reports that he would pay the debt, followed by negations

Look, everyone has a talent; it's just that Andrew is always managing to find a new way to look like a complete jerk.