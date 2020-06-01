Porsha Williams praises Chris Swanson for removing armor to join The Good Fight

Porsha Williams shared a video with Sheriff Chris Swanson for removing his armor to join the good fight. Check out the clip and video he shared on his social media account.

‘#Flint Sheriff #ChrisSwanson Thanks for taking off your armor and joining the good fight! We want to be heard, felt and respected! Change can come with leaders like this! A little compassion shown anyway will go a long way! #Humanity #Love #Wejustwanttolive, "Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘London, UK is also with you. We are protesting at the United States Embassy around here.

Someone said, "Imagine how more peaceful these protests would have been if this had happened in every city," and another follower posted this message: "Nonviolent American blacks want us to be treated equally."

Another follower posted this message: ‘This is what we need to see right now! Love wins every time! "And one commenter said," I appreciate it. And I'm one of those people who don't believe in praising a fish for swimming. but I am sensitive to the samples of solidarity ".

Someone else said, "Good for him, but it's still a protest, a parade is a celebration, there's nothing to celebrate here. So he still doesn't fully understand it," and another follower posted this: "That's great, he's doing the right thing to do, but where the F's are the face masks. "

One commenter said: & # 39; He is probably telling himself that if you can't beat them, you could join them & # 39 ;, and someone else was really impressed and wrote this emotional message: & # 39; I'm crying … That is all we want is then walk with us, understand us, I know we are tired and we want to be treated as humans! Omg "Thank you Jesus,quot;.

In addition to this, Porsha shared some lovely new photos with her baby, Pilar Jhena. He also said that he hopes his baby has a better future, obviously he is referring to the tragedies that are taking place in the United States.



