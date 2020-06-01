Polish theaters may reopen this week, but major chains will wait – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the Polish government greenlighting exhibitors to resume operations this week, the country's top exhibitors say they plan to take a slow and steady approach to reopening.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that cinemas in the country could reopen starting June 6 after the coronavirus closed. The current stipulations include only the sale of the half-screen capacity and the mandatory use of masks for all members of the audience.

However, don't expect to see a rush of activity on Saturday. The Up News Info has spoken with representatives of several of the country's main chains and has learned that there is a general plan to stay firm and hope for better conditions.

Related story James Cameron and Jon Landau land in New Zealand before production restart of & # 39; Avatar & # 39;

Paweł Świst, chairman of the board of directors of the country's second-largest chain Multikino (owned by the Euro Vue circuit), told us he was pointing to a "later date".

"With the safety and comfort of our employees and viewers in mind, Multikino cinemas will gradually open at a later date," he said.

“We are approaching the reopening of our multiplexes with calm and we want to be well prepared. We are awaiting the guidelines of the Chief Sanitary Inspection regarding the operation of the cinemas after the opening. We will strictly follow them, because the safety of our viewers and employees is an absolute priority for us. "

A representative of Cinema City, which has sites in Eastern Europe and is owned by the Israeli company Cinema City International, echoed those sentiments. "We are currently waiting for more details on the restrictions before we can set a date to open our cinemas," they explained.

Beyond finalizing reopening procedures, Polish film operators, like many across Europe and beyond, intend to ensure they have a list of films strong enough to attract potentially faltering audiences once they are open again.

The situation is similar in Germany, where some cinemas have started to reopen in certain states (mostly independent locations), but as Up News Info reported, economic reality is preventing many more from following suit. However, there were three multiplex sites that opened in Germany last weekend (all owned by Vue), although most of the box office, once again, came from entry venues.

Currently, programmers are largely looking at the replay of movies that were screened before closing, reintroducing hit movies from the past twelve months or showing classics. When it comes to top box office draws, which are usually Hollywood blockbusters or big local titles, distributors will wait until a sufficient amount of global movie real estate is operating at an acceptable level before releasing their movies. Currently, Warner Bros & # 39; Beginning July 15-17 is what everyone is holding their breath for.

In the USA In the US, the UK, and elsewhere, national film agencies are designing promotional campaigns to spread the message that theaters are up and running again, once this is the case. It makes sense that the exhibits have a joint approach to reopening to achieve the greatest possible positive impact. The US campaign is expected. USA Present stars from List A. A similar campaign is being designed in Poland, spearheaded by the Polish Film Institute.

In some smaller markets less affected by the pandemic, such as Norway and the Czech Republic, some cinemas have been open again for several weeks, but even in those countries many owners have yet to take the plunge.