Polis' takeover threatens central constitutional balance

Beginning April 30, after Colorado's case rate and hospitalization rate began to drop, Governor Jared Polis issued a series of executive orders that consolidate state power in his office and threaten to reverse the government. constitutionally ordered. This is not a partisan concern: it must concern all Colorado people who understand our system of checks and balances.

First, it prohibited evictions for nonpayment of rent, despite previously saying that it lacked that power. Then, he announced the suspension of electoral laws related to the collection of signatures for initiatives. And more recently (one is afraid to say, finally), Governor Polis unilaterally allocated $ 1.6 billion of money from the federal CARES Act.

These actions comprise a growing takeover by the governor, in violation of the key principles of the US government, and must and must be resisted by all legal means.

We must first understand where the governor's power derives from in this matter. Its power to declare and end an emergency comes from C.R.S. § 24-33.5-704. Pursuant to Section 7 (a), he may "Suspend the provisions of any statutory statute that prescribes the procedures for conducting state business or the orders, rules or regulations of any state agency, if strict compliance … with somehow would prevent, hinder or delay the actions necessary to deal with the emergency. " The state's ability to close deals derives from its police power, long recognized as an epidemic response.

Polis deserves the benefit of the doubt for his actions at the start of the pandemic. In the absence of clear data, great care was taken to ensure that our health system was not overwhelmed with cases, as had happened in Italy, for example.

However, what might not have been apparent on April 30 is now crystal clear: Colorado's infection and hospitalization rates have been declining for weeks, and never came close to overwhelming our hospitals. There is simply no longer a public health emergency; The only emergency here is the economic one created and perpetuated by the Governor's closing orders.

With each move, Governor Polis moved to more unstable terrain, and with each move, he took more substantive power.

Both the US constitutions. USA Like those in Colorado, they have clauses that prevent the deterioration of contracts. During

In the Depression, Minnesota passed a law that temporarily bans evictions. The courts confirmed it as a valid and temporary exercise of the state police power. But it was a law passed by the legislature, not executive action, and the Minnesota government did not cause the economic distress it was seeking to alleviate.

In his announcement to suspend the laws regarding the collection of petitions, the governor claimed to have spoken "to all concerned," referring to the county clerks and secretary of state. But these initiatives will appear on the state ballot; The relevant stakeholders are not the officials in charge of administering the elections, they are all Colorado residents.

Furthermore, it is difficult to see how the language intended to allow state agencies to participate in the containment of an epidemic gives the governor permission to simply rewrite the black letter statute as he sees fit. There is no limiting principle here. In theory, Polis could claim power to rewrite any law affecting state companies.

His comment that he unilaterally repealed the electoral law to preserve democracy should be read as a bitter joke rather than a serious defense. Fortunately, at least two organizations are choosing to treat it that way and have filed a lawsuit to stop this particular executive order.

Finally, and most troubling, was his usurpation of the authority to allocate state funds, a central legislative prerogative. The money involved is far from trivial: $ 1.6 billion represents approximately one-third to one-half of the expected deficit in the coming years, a deficit, it must be reiterated, which is the result of the governor's own restrictions on civic education. of the state. and commercial life.

Even if the state legislature had allocated that money in exactly the same way, those who serve in that institution have an sworn responsibility to defend their powers against executive intrusion. If the governor reallocated the budgeted money to his liking, the legislature would file a lawsuit to stop it. They should not do less in this case.

Fortunately, the same law that gives the governor the power to declare a state of emergency also gives the legislature the power to end it. You should do it like this.

Governors' emergency powers are intended to help mobilize state resources to deal with the emergency, not to allow one-man rule. It is the job of individuals, county employees, and legislators to counter this takeover.

Joshua Sharf is the first vice president of Denver County Republicans