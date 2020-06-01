Pixel Buds users report Bluetooth connection issues

Owners of Google's new Pixel Buds report a variety of connection issues with true wireless headphones. 9to5Google reports that issues have been raised on the Google support forums as well as various Reddit threads, and the issues have been replicated on review devices held by DroidLife, 9to5Googleand our own pair here at The edge.

For the most part, they sound like typical Bluetooth connection problems. In our pair, for example, we have found that both headsets will lose their connection simultaneously, before the connection is disconnected from each individual headphone. On DroidLifeKellen Barranger says that the headphone connection drops if she covers her ear with her hand, but that the buds were fine in everyday use.

Users report problems on Google support forums and Reddit

Unfortunately, it is not clear what exactly causes the problems. A recent firmware update to version 295 doesn't seem to have fixed the issue based on user reports, and a Reddit user reports that Google sent them a replacement pair of headphones, only to have the replacement pair have the same issues. . Problems are reported connecting to Google Pixel phones as well as some Samsung phones.

However, the problems do not seem to be universal. Both of them Android Police and Android Authority They report that they have not had any problems with their own headphones.

It's not uncommon for true wireless headphones to get cut occasionally in crowded places, but Pixel Buds' problems seem to be worse than most. We have contacted Google to see if there is a firmware update in development to address the issues.