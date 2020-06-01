Photos: Another day of protests as protesters march in Boston

For the third day in a row, protesters gathered in Boston on Sunday demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Demonstrations in Boston on Friday night resulted in 10 arrests and injuries to four officers, and crowds of protesters emerged again on Saturday afternoon and night in downtown Boston. Sunday at 3 p.m. The protest began at the Government Center, with another scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Nubia square.
Here are photos of the Sunday protests.