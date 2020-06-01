Photos: Another day of protests as protesters march in Boston

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

For the third day in a row, protesters gathered in Boston on Sunday demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Demonstrations in Boston on Friday night resulted in 10 arrests and injuries to four officers, and crowds of protesters emerged again on Saturday afternoon and night in downtown Boston. Sunday at 3 p.m. The protest began at the Government Center, with another scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Nubia square.

Here are photos of the Sunday protests.

A large group of protesters marched from Nubia Plaza on Malcolm X Boulevard to Boston Police Headquarters on Sunday. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff
Protesters gathered at the Government Center for a demonstration. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff
Local religious leaders participated in a march from Nubia Square to the Boston Police Headquarters. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff
Some protesters held Black Lives Matter posters in Boston on Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
One of the protesters stood in the middle of the street near the Government Center. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff
Protesters gathered at the Government Center before marching to the State House. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff
Some protesters knelt during a rally that traveled from Nubia Square to Boston Police Headquarters. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff
A woman's sign read "We will not shut up #BlackLivesMatter." —AP Photo / Steven Senne
Protesters in Boston on Sunday. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here