Pharmacy, boost looted mobile stores after George Floyd protest in Van Nuys – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A gang of looters raided a pharmacy and other businesses in the Van Nuys area on Monday.

SKY9 caught dozens of looters leaving a Boost Mobile store on Van Nuys Boulevard Monday afternoon, minutes after a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd a few blocks away.

Another group was seen looting a Super Discount Pharmacy near Vesper Avenue in Van Nuys.

Broken glass was seen on the sidewalk near both locations after looters broke front windows to gain access to businesses.

Subsequently, a police chase took place that involved a group of suspected looters in the area.

The Nury Martínez Municipal Council, whose district represents parts of the San Fernando Valley, condemned the looting, calling it "absolute chaos,quot; and "anarchy,quot;.

"I am pleading with anyone who is listening to go home," he said.