‘People Get It’: Michael Brown Sr. sees unity after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

– Perspective on what this George Floyd movement is about. That is something that Michael Brown Sr. can provide. A police officer in Ferguson, Missouri shot and killed his son six years ago.

On Sunday, Brown Sr. sat down with Norman Seawright III of Up News Info.

"This is a fraternity that nobody wants to be in," said Brown Sr. "It happened to me to know how to get out and talk to people who are suffering, who feel the same pain as me. And you know, that's my job, that's what I have to do. "

Her life changed on August 9, 2014, when her son was killed by a Ferguson, Missouri police officer.

"We still receive death threats. You know, I hate mail, ”said Brown Sr." It comes with the territory. "

He says the riots in the Twin Cities are too familiar.

"I see a lot of pain," he said.

Brown Sr. has noticed a true sense of unity. Not black against white, but all against racism.

"When it comes down to it, you get together and you get things done, people understand that," he said. “They find their position, and they know they have to, and they go in and help propel it, you know. It is simply not stepping on everyone's feet because you have leaders, you have people who understand what to do, how to do it. "

The process towards healing and justice is not perfect, but we all learn as we go.

"We don't have all the answers. We're still working to, you know, do things in a better way," he said. "You don't want to call it a training process because we shouldn't even have to go through this, call it a training process, to know how to feel afterwards, you know. It definitely doesn't come with a book. "

