People coming from outside Texas to break the law during protests face federal charges – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN () Governor Greg Abbott warns people from other states to cause trouble during protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd last week while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Governor Abbott, along with the four United States attorneys in Texas, announced Monday that people who come to Texas from out of state "to participate in looting, violence, or other destructive acts in violation of federal law will be subject to federal prosecution. "

Anyone who is arrested and charged with such crimes will be transferred to federal custody, the Governor's Office said in a press release.

United States prosecutors will work with local prosecutors and law enforcement officials to aggressively identify crimes that violate federal law.

"Texans must be able to exercise their First Amendment rights without fear that agitators, including those from other states, will hijack their peaceful protest," said Governor Abbott and US prosecutors. "Today's announcement will ensure that there are serious consequences for those who break the law and that they will be prosecuted to their fullest extent."

The protests spun out of control in downtown Dallas on Friday and Saturday night with people tearing apart buildings, breaking windows, and throwing stones at police. Dozens of people were arrested.