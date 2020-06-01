Peaceful Protester to Governor Walz: "We don't need a curfew, we need your voice,quot; – Up News Info

– A week ago George Floyd's death sparked protests and protests at police brutality and inequality.

On Monday morning, a crowd of peaceful protesters sat in solidarity at the George Floyd memorial on 38th and Chicago. A week of peaceful protests, riots, looting and clashes with police mobilized in the Twin Cities, and across the country followed.

At the memorial site, Up News Info's Christiane Cordero spoke with soccer coach, veteran and protester Corey Moore about how to deal with racism and start healing Minnesota.

"It is not we who are trying to destroy this city," said Moore. "We just want justice. We want to feel safe. We want to feel the same … we need peace for everyone. "

Moore addressed Governor Tim Walz, saying that his voice is necessary, not a curfew.

"Governor, I beg you. We need you. Find your platform and talk to us. Let us know that things are going to change. Let us know that we will be able to heal. Let us know that we will be safe and that we will not be afraid, or live in fear of dying from a speeding ticket. Let us know that.

Moore said people need to remove hatred from their hearts or have conversations with any family member who may have hatred in their hearts.

"Be brave, talk to them, let them know what's wrong," he said.

