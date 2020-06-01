American Football Hall of Fame member Pat Dye, who took over an Auburn football program in 1981 and made him a powerhouse in the Southeast Conference, died Monday. He was 80 years old.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for kidney problems, but was asymptomatic.

When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a show that was deeply divided after just three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he had a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles, and the Tigers were ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 five times.

Dye's overall training record was 153-62-5 in 17 years in Auburn, Wyoming, and East Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank all the people across the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad over the past few days," said Dye's son Pat Dye Jr. "Dad would be honored and humble to know about this overwhelming scope. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was loved, he touched many lives and will be missed by many, especially our family. "

Dye's coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-per-play scandal rocked the Auburn program, which was paroled for two years.

Dye served as athletic director and coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on soccer talk radio shows.

Auburn was only 5-6 in Dye's first season, but it quickly changed. In 1982, the Tigers were 9-3, defeated the Alabama archrival for the first time in 10 years, and made their first trip to the bowl since 1974.

For the next season, Auburn was back on top of the Southeast Conference, a league that had been dominated for more than two decades by Bear Bryant and the team from across the state, Alabama.

Over the next seven years, there would be three more SEC titles in a row, from 1987 to 1989, and a host of individual awards for their players. Running back Bo Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985, defensive lineman Tracy Rocker took home the Trophies for Outland and Lombardi in 1988, and linebacker Aundray Bruce was the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NFL draft.

In 1989, Dye realized another dream when Alabama made his first trip to Auburn. The Tigers won the historic game 30-20, ending Alabama's quest for a perfect record and a national championship.

The "Iron Bowl,quot; series, which had been played every year in Birmingham since 1948, began playing at the Jordan-Hare Stadium every two years starting in 1993.

"He is one of the people who changed the direction of that rivalry," said David Housel, Auburn's chief information officer for sports under Dye, who eventually became sports director. Alabama had won nine years in a row; he broke that streak. And he was instrumental in bringing the game to Auburn.

“Getting that game here has made a difference not only for Auburn but also for Alabama. As I often pointed out, Alabama wouldn't have the great facilities they have there (Bryant-Denny Stadium), and it's really cool if they were still playing Auburn in Birmingham. "

Auburn plays at Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The school named it after him in 2005.

The only thing that eluded Dye was a national championship. Their teams finished in the Top 10 five times, but they never took first place. In 1983, the 11-1 Tigers with Bo Jackson were No. 3, and remained there despite winning their bowl game, while numbers 1 and 2 lost. Miami jumped to the top of the AP poll with its thrilling 31-30 win over Nebraska, then ranked No. 1.

In 1990, the Tigers were the pick of some forecasters to win it all, but fell out of the national championship picture with a draw and three losses, including the first setback against Alabama after four consecutive wins.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey remembered Dye as "a great man, coach, and member of the Auburn family."

"He was not only a phenomenal soccer coach, but an even better person," said Ivey. “For years, I have known Pat personally and have always appreciated his friendship and colorful comments. He had great opinions about football and life. "

Dye, a tough fieldmaster with a hearty accent, was determined to return to the top. But recordings taped secretly by Auburn player Eric Ramsey with coaches and others were made public, exposing a pay-per-play scandal that caught media attention and took Auburn on probation. It also cost Dye his job.

Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Dye played soccer for Wally Butts in Georgia from 1958-60. After two seasons in the Canadian Football League, he left the field of play and went into training, ironically in Alabama, where he was in charge of linebackers and recruiting for Bryant.

Dye landed his first job as head coach in 1974, taking office in East Carolina. He posted a 48-18-1 record in six years and made the Pirates a team that could compete, and win, against neighboring schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dye moved to Wyoming in 1980 and the Cowboys were 6-5, their first winning season in eight years. It was also going to be Dye's only season at Laramie.

Auburn was looking for a coach after Doug Barfield was expelled at the end of the 1980 season. According to some reports, the Tigers' first choice was Georgia coach Vince Dooley, an Auburn alumnus who was in the process of lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship.

But Dooley decided to stay in Dye's old school and Dye took Auburn's job. When Dooley retired in 1988, Dye was firmly entrenched in Auburn and did not even consider returning to his alma mater.

"We compete a lot as coaches but we remain good friends, and after soccer we share our love for plants, especially Japanese maples," said Dooley. "Pat was a solid and fundamental football coach who related well to his players."

Fran Tarkenton, a Georgia teammate and Professional Soccer Hall of Fame member, said "he lost one of the best friends I've ever had."

"I never played with a football player bigger than Pat Dye," said Tarkenton. “He was the best teammate, and I loved the boy. He had as many assets as a player: fast, creative, a great competitor that I played with. It was instinctive, as all great players are. It just wouldn't be denied. "

Dye is survived by his four children, Pat Jr., Missy, Brett and Wanda; nine grandchildren; and his 18-year-old partner, Nancy McDonald.

The Crooked Oaks Legacy Foundation was established to honor Dye.