American Football Hall of Fame member Pat Dye, who took over an Auburn football program in 1981 and made him a powerhouse in the Southeast Conference, died Monday. He was 80 years old.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for kidney problems, but was asymptomatic.

When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a show that was deeply divided after just three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he had a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles, and the Tigers were ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 five times.

Dye's overall training record was 153-62-5 in 17 years in Auburn, Wyoming, and East Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank all the people across the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad over the past few days," said Dye's son Pat Dye Jr. "Dad would be honored and humble to know about this overwhelming scope. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was loved, he touched many lives and will be missed by many, especially our family. "

Dye's coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-per-play scandal rocked the Auburn program, which was paroled for two years.

Dye served as athletic director and coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on soccer talk radio shows.

Auburn was only 5-6 in Dye's first season, but it quickly changed. In 1982, the Tigers were 9-3, defeated the Alabama archrival for the first time in 10 years, and made their first trip to the bowl since 1974.

For the next season, Auburn was back on top of the Southeast Conference, a league that had been dominated for more than two decades by Bear Bryant and the team from across the state, Alabama.

Over the next seven years, there would be three more SEC titles in a row, from 1987 to 1989, and a host of individual awards for their players. Running back Bo Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985, defensive lineman Tracy Rocker took home the Trophies for Outland and Lombardi in 1988, and linebacker Aundray Bruce was the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NFL draft.

In 1989, Dye realized another dream when Alabama made his first trip to Auburn. The Tigers won the historic game 30-20, ending Alabama's quest for a perfect record and a national championship.

