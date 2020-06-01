Pandemic opportunity (05/31/20) – Up News Info

Pandemic opportunity

Living in a democracy invites immense challenges and requires everyone to act rationally and thoughtfully. Living in a democracy is essential to confront pairs of value tensions and reconcile them.

Freedom versus equality requires seeing the value in both and balancing them for the public good. We continually struggle with this tension and have not fared well in tolerating excessive income inequality.

Private wealth versus common wealth is another tension that we struggle with. Our public infrastructure suffers from insufficient investment, even though we are a rich nation.

Diversity versus unity implies that citizens recognize the value of being multi-ethnic while maintaining stories that unite us as Americans. After the adjustments and the beginnings, we finally started to reconcile both values ​​and we are better people for it.

The unethical law is a perennial challenge that requires following the rule of law and ensuring that it is carried out fairly.

Today, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we face a new tension of democratic value: freedom vs. security. This is also not a situation of one or the other and will not be resolved with the combatants who see it "my way or on the road.

As with the other value stresses, this requires understanding all sides of the debate.

The opportunity now is to rethink our lifestyles, live more simply, and treat others and our habitat with respect and moderation.

Richard Van Scotter, Longmont

Where is the unity, the commitment in today's politics?

Re: "Divine hatred during this pandemic must stop,quot;, comment from May 24

I thought Richard Stacy's article was excellent in two ways. First, he notes that many early warnings of a deadly pandemic were made by many, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and George W. Bush, since 2005; and that even in late February and early March, Fauci and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the risk was low. So those who like to blame Trump for any deaths caused by delays in tackling the pandemic are wrong to do so.

Second, Stacy says, "The United States needs unity, not division." Sadly, this is where our elected officials fail us day in and day out. How often do we hear them say, "We can get through this together," but are you ever really willing to work together? We all know that the answer to that question is a resounding NO. The political division in our country is so great and the animosity so intense that everything has a political motivation. Too many of our politicians simply will not work with the other party and will instead choose to take a “my way or no way” approach to each issue rather than working together and compromising on anything.

Jim Malec Roxborough Park

Trump's tweet, rebuke is not helpful

Wow, once again, Trump is navigating the edge of what's going on for him.

His favorite platform to vomit his daily poison actually has the nerve to recommend checking his latest tirade on voting by mail. Of course, this outraged the president who despises fact-checking as silencing his freedom of expression: he should be able to tweet or publish anything without the facts getting in the way!

His total threats to close the social networks that he does not like, show the level of disconnection he has with reality and his growing desire to have his dictatorship, and also to tweet it. You shouldn't worry; Most of his Twitter followers never bothered with the facts anyway.

Thomas M Holzfaster, Lakewood

As we face more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, with tens of millions of unemployed and the entire nation facing a likely second wave of the virus in the fall, Trump is busy tweeting that Joe Scarborough committed murder and retweeted "The only good Democrat is a Democrat dead. "

There are no limits to what he will say or do to distract us from the national tragedy for which he is partially responsible for his delays and denials last winter.

If Republicans care about their country and their party, they will find a way to nominate someone else to run in November in place of this increasingly deranged and dangerous person. Abraham Lincoln's party deserves better.

Karen Mohr, Denver

Okay now, "so let it be written … so let it be." When King Donald the Despot struck his scepter on his bullying lectern, he declared that Twitter and other social media platforms should be ashamed and held accountable for having the colossal recklessness to tell the truth. Even many Republicans know that the "Chosen One,quot; is, at last, exposed to the American people by the lies, the twisted and false information that he constantly delivers by "verifying,quot; his "proclamations." The November elections cannot come soon.

Hal Riedemann Denver

President Trump recently retweeted a video in which he says, "The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat." Whether the speaker is joking or not, the President of the United States should be above sharing such vile sentiments that oppose everything this country stands for and everything that any decent human being should uphold.

President Trump vowed to uphold the Constitution that is the foundation of this nation. The work is not on him. This is not a party. It is about serving all the people of the United States of America. How dare you suggest that it would be better if approximately half of our citizens were dead (or perhaps murdered), due to their political beliefs? That is the talk of the dictators. It should not be tolerated on a public server in these United States.

I write this as a conservative leaning voter. Any American who values ​​our constitutional freedoms should protest such despicable behavior.

Jennifer Grothe, Littleton

Trump has the right to start ridding the government of bureaucrats

Non-responsible, unelected government bureaucrats are not critical to our country. A fourth tyrannical state, comprised of centralized administrators / regulators, was anticipated by the authors of our Constitution.

Alexis de Tocqueville warned that, under an expanding national bureaucracy, the citizens of the United States would become "nothing more than a herd of timid and hard-working animals of which the state is the shepherd."

Trump was chosen, in part, to dismantle the expanding power of our growing regulatory state. Those who use the regulatory state with its own set of rules and regulations do so to expand their power without fear of reparations. Department heads have become isolated opposition forces that fear no one.

The swamp is returning fire while President Donald Trump is blocking illegal immigration, creating jobs, seeking fair trade, and closing travel from China. During this crisis, our President has correctly deferred to elected local government officials to establish appropriate policies for his own state and communities.

Trump was elected, and that remains unacceptable to those seeking inexplicable government from administrators. Trump has fired some who oppose him. Voters will decide this fall whether their agenda deserves to mature in the next four years.

Forrest Monroe, Lonely tree

Consider the young voter

Re: "Hancock, other black leaders back Hick for Senate,quot;, news from May 23

Not surprisingly, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has backed John Hickenlooper over Andrew Romanoff in the upcoming Senate primaries. What is disappointing is that Stacey Abrams of Georgia has summarily jumped into Colorado's decision-making and endorsed Hickenlooper as well. What the National Party is risking here is the greatest alienation of young voters who lean more liberally than the party line. Senator Bernie Sanders, after all, carried the presidential primaries with ease. To topple Cory Gardner and Donald Trump, Democrats will need to have all hands on deck.

Robert Porath rock

Proud to be a Boomer

It has finally happened. My wife and my generation went from being "hip,quot;, "cool,quot;, "groovy,quot;, "distant,quot; to "OK Boomer,quot;. Today there are many who not only use the word "Boomer,quot; in a derogatory way but also want to add another term to the front "disposable,quot;. "Disposable Boomers,quot;. Not cool, buddy.

We went from "crashing,quot;, which means something we did when the sun came up, to something we do at 8 p.m. in front of the TV. Having a "gas,quot; went from having fun to something followed by saying, "It wasn't me." Making "bread,quot; allows us to go out on a date on Friday night. Now it's the only thing our teeth sometimes chew on.

Now we are "strained,quot; types and chicks just because we are "boomers,quot;. Journal.

However, what supports my wife and me is the knowledge that there are people, some young people, who do not think of us in this way. The ones that really matter: our grandchildren.

So if someone wants you to get out of the house, just say, "Hell no, we won't go!" – At least without our facial threads.

Larry Scheid, Grand junction

Keep the "P,quot; in EPA

Re: "Colorado, 22 other states fighting setbacks,quot;, news from May 28

Rollback, rollback, rollback. This is the mantra of an administration that has strayed from the environmental path established by Congress and supported by previous administrations. The reversal of automotive standards, as reported by Bruce Finley, is just the latest effort to remove P from EPA.

Coloradons should thank Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mayor Michael Hancock for opposing the reversal of automobile efficiency standards, implemented to help curb global warming. As with the acquisition of medical equipment, it is now up to states and cities to defend environmental protections.

Phil Nelson, Golden

