Omega's favorite brand CNC80S juicer is $ 28 off

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Omega CNC80S compact juicer The | $ 210 | Amazon

In March, I asked our readers at The inventory for your picks of the best juicers to get my unhealthy ass in shape. Two months later, I need it now more than ever, and if you feel the same way, the Omega CNC80S compact juicer It is for sale, from one of his favorite brands, on Amazon at the moment, 12% less than the price of the label. It may not seem like much, but think of it this way: you're saving $ 28 on a highly coveted juicer from A trusted brand for the reader.

While the TWN30S appears in our Cooperative Summary It is a double chewing juicer, it is also not available for purchase as of this writing. The CNC80S, on the other hand, has the same 15-year warranty and voltage, albeit with a much slower motor. While the TWN30S spins at 160 revolutions per minute (RPM), the CNC80S demolishes fruits and vegetables at 80 RPM, which Omega says "produces minimal heat build-up and oxidation that promotes healthy enzymes." Referring to the comparable Omega TWN30S, Kinja commentator PhilipLegend said:

OK, I'm going to assume you're asking here why you want the real shit. This will help you get started. Don't even mess with that cheaper shit, you'll waste more on low-performance frothy nasty juice than you'll save. This is how I juice.