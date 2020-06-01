Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests – Up News Info

US authorities sought to determine on Sunday whether extremist groups had infiltrated police brutality protests across the country and deliberately staged peaceful protests largely toward violence, and whether foreign adversaries were behind a burgeoning disinformation campaign in the social networks.

As protests spread from Minneapolis to the White House, New York City and abroad, federal law enforcement officials insisted that far-left groups were fueling the violence. Meanwhile, experts tracking extremist groups also reported seeing evidence of the far right at work.

Investigators were also tracking the interference online and looking to see if foreign agents were behind the effort. Officials have seen a rise in social media accounts with less than 200 followers created in the past month, a sign of a disinformation effort in textbooks.

Accounts have released graphic images of the protests, material on police brutality and material on the coronavirus pandemic that appeared designed to inflame tensions in the political divide, according to three administration officials. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss investigations.

The investigations are an attempt to identify the network of forces behind some of the most widespread civil unrest outbreaks in the United States in decades. Protests erupted in dozens of cities in recent days, triggered by the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the neck.

Americans weary of a pandemic were already angered by COVID-19 deaths, shutdown orders, and tens of millions of people out of work. The pandemic has affected African Americans more than whites in the United States. And the murders of black people by the police have continued throughout the years even as the issue disappeared from the national stage.

But there are signs of people with other disparate motives, such as anarchist graffiti, arrests of some out-of-state protesters, and images circulating in extremist groups suggesting the involvement of outside groups.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Sunday that state authorities were hit by a cyber attack as police prepared to spread the protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the riots. He described it as a "very sophisticated denial of service attack on all computers."

President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Bar and others have said the blame lies with the left-wing extremist group Antifa. Short for antifascists, antifa is a general term for far-left militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists in demonstrations.

Barr said Sunday that the FBI would use its joint regional counter-terrorism task forces to "identify criminal organizers," and Trump again threatened to name Antifa a terrorist group.

The Justice Department is also deploying members of the US Marshals Service. USA And agents from the Drug Control Administration on Sunday to complement National Guard troops outside the White House, a senior department official said. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The addition of federal agents, who will have armored vehicles, came as Barr warned that prosecutors could try to use terrorism statutes against "violent radical agitators,quot; trying to hijack protests to cause destruction.

A group of antifa activists released a message on a Telegram channel on Saturday that encouraged people to view Minnesota National Guard troops as "easy targets," two Defense Department officials said. The message encouraged activists to steal "kit," that is, the weapons and body armor used by the soldiers. Officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

As a result, Minnesota National Guard soldiers were armed during their mission in protests across the state on Sunday, officials said. Soldiers are sometimes armed, but have not been since they moved to parts of the state that had been besieged by riots in recent days. The troops do not have the authority to make arrests, and are there to act primarily as additional security for the police.

Others have seen evidence of right-wing extremists. J.J. MacNab, a member of the George Washington University Extremism Program, has been monitoring conversations about the protests among anti-government extremists on social media. She has access to dozens of private Facebook groups for supporters of the flexibly organized "Boogaloo,quot; movement, which uses a sequel to the 1980s movie as the keyword for a second civil war.

She has also been carefully studying the images of the protests over the weekend and saw some "boogaloo bois,quot; in the crowd, carrying high-powered rifles and using tactical gear.

"They want to co-opt them to start their war. They see themselves on the side of the protesters and that the protesters themselves are helpful in causing lawlessness, "said MacNab.

He also sees signs that the Three Percenters militia movement appears to be taking an interest.

Megan Squire, an Elon University computer science professor who tracks extremism online, saw images of at least four members of the far-right group Proud Boys on the fringes of a protest Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trump was expected in the coming days to distinguish between the legitimate anger of peaceful protesters and the unacceptable actions of violent agitators, a White House official said he was not authorized to discuss the plans in advance and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration has remained largely silent on local reports that far-right protesters also participated. Meanwhile, Democratic mayors said Trump's handling of the crisis was reminiscent of one of the darkest moments of his presidency, when he said there were "good people on both sides,quot; of the 2017 protests by supremacists. Whites demonstrating in Charlottesville, Virginia.

America's racial fault lines are a perfect opportunity for foreign adversaries seeking to sow discord and portray the United States negatively, according to James Ludes, director of the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

"This is a real problem and the Americans are legitimately upset about it," said Ludes, who studies foreign disinformation tactics. "That is one of the characteristics of these campaigns. It does not create new problems, it exploits existing problems."

There is a history of this. In 2016, another black man, Philando Castile, was killed by police in a Minneapolis suburb, his death broadcast live on Facebook. The Russians used a fake Black Lives Matter page to confuse and stoke anger among the protesters. There were almost 700,000 followers, but it is unclear how many were real.

A discredited example this week: that Atlanta had deployed a "children's militia."

Floyd was accused of trying to approve a bad bill at a grocery store after he was fired in the pandemic. A disturbing video showed him prone to the street, while a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as he cried because he couldn't breathe. Then he died. The officers have been fired; Derek Chauvin, the officer who covered Floyd in the video, was charged with murder.

At first there were peaceful protests, but violence soon erupted. A Minneapolis police station was torched and protests erupted across the country, growing tense. The video showed a police vehicle ramming protesters in New York. Meanwhile, a van with four New York Police Department officers inside was hit with a Molotov cocktail and burned down.

Hundreds have been arrested across the country and cities prepared for more protests. But information from the county jail reservation in Minneapolis, for example, showed that of 59 protests-related arrests, 47 people had a Minnesota address, and most came from the Twin Cities.

Before the protests began in New York City, anarchist group organizers began raising funds for the bail, recruiting medical teams to deploy for violent interactions with the police and planning how to attack high-end stores, John Miller said , New York Police Deputy Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Commissioner. .

Bike scouts also went ahead of the groups to report where the police would be and then directed small separatist groups to areas where they could set police cars on fire or throw Molotov cocktails, Miller said.

New York police have arrested 786 people related to protests since May 28, and 1 in 7 of them were not from New York City, he said.

In Washington, where protesters raged in front of the White House, most of the 17 people arrested were from the area. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the groups seemed at least organized to destroy with tools to break windows and distribute materials.