Nuggets Releases Statement After George Floyd Protests Addressing Country's "Lingering Legacy of Racism,quot; – Up News Info

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment released a statement condemning racism and hate on Sunday night when the fourth night of protests in the wake of George Floyd's death hit Denver.

"Our nation is in mourning and pain as we continue to struggle with the lingering legacy of racism and racial inequality," the statement read. Citing the legacies of Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali, KSE said that sports can come together and heal.

"Embracing diversity and accommodating difference to create a symphonic whole, marks a fundamental virtue of any team," he continued.

“It is our greatest hope that these horrible events unite us and begin an honest and difficult speech on the eradication of hate. Each of us has a role to play in realizing Dr. Martin Luther King's long-delayed dream, "the statement said. KSE said it would continue to work with community activists and civil rights groups.

"Meanwhile, our thoughts are with the Floyd family," said KSE. "They are also with all Americans who feel that their voice and dignity have been compromised by bigotry."

The Nuggets teamed up with the Timberwolves, Cavs, Warriors, Hornets and Pistons, among others, to respond to protests that have entangled the nation after Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer.