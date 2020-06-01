Nuggets Releases Statement After George Floyd Protests Addressing Country's "Lingering Legacy of Racism,quot; – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment released a statement condemning racism and hate on Sunday night when the fourth night of protests in the wake of George Floyd's death hit Denver.

"Our nation is in mourning and pain as we continue to struggle with the lingering legacy of racism and racial inequality," the statement read. Citing the legacies of Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali, KSE said that sports can come together and heal.

"Embracing diversity and accommodating difference to create a symphonic whole, marks a fundamental virtue of any team," he continued.

