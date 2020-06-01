Notes from New Jersey students were distributed in Boston hospitals

Even through a computer screen, Rachel Weir could tell that her fifth and seventh grade students were struggling to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The first-year English teacher at the elementary and secondary preparatory school in Jersey City, New Jersey felt she had to act.

"They were really depressed," said Weir, a native of New Milford, Connecticut. "They really didn't know what was going to happen next with the coronavirus, and they didn't know how they could make an impact."

Weir had his students write letters to essential workers on the front line to thank them. After seeing a positive response, he shared the idea with other teachers at his school. Together, Primary Prep students wrote 65 letters that Weir was able to share with firefighters, police, medical workers, and supermarket workers across the country, in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, New Jersey, and Boston.

Hospital workers in Chicago received letters from students through the Dear Heroes Project. —Dear Heroes Project

With the help of connections in Boston area hospitals, letters were distributed at the Boston Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess, in addition to Mass General. Sarah Stratton, a 2019 Boston University graduate who works as a medical scribe at Mass General, helped distribute around a dozen letters there.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive so far," Stratton said. "We have received excellent feedback from many of MGH's emergency physicians. These letters (are) something they did not expect to receive after a long day.

"No one really thinks to say, 'Hi, thanks.' But at the end of the day, you have to. They are risking much of their lives for the rest of us, and these little letters are really having an impact."

Dr. Alister Martin, a physician from the Mass General emergency department, received a letter from Brody in the fourth grade.

"You are inspiring me to take care of my community," wrote Brody.

Well if this isn't the cutest ED shift email I've ever received. pic.twitter.com/zTmphJyEy9 – Alister Martin (@AlisterFMartin) May 18, 2020

As the project grew, Weir recruited friends to help build a website and turn what was a simple class project into a real organization, called the "Dear Heroes Project." Weir said her students "felt amazing,quot; when they learned how their letters were received across the country and were eager to continue contributing. A student agrees to write a letter every day.

"They are so excited," he said. "They really see that these little acts of kindness really help a lot."

Anyone is encouraged to participate in the Dear Heroes Project, by writing a letter, nominating a hero to receive one, or simply by sharing the organization's website.

"It is a great way to spread that positivity," Weir said. "Even (if people) send it to their Instagram story or put it on Facebook or put it on a Facebook group they are in, it will just spread as much positivity."

