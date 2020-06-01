North Texas sees spike in COVID-19 cases, protesters gathered in droves raise concern about new outbreaks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – All four major counties in North Texas reported an increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Dallas County reported 228 new cases and one death. There were 50 more in Tarrant County, 16 in Denton and 15 new cases and one death in Collin County.

Texas health officials said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by nearly 2,000 on Sunday and that there were 24 other deaths related to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that there were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths. That's more than 62,338 cases, 1,648 deaths on Saturday.

The actual numbers are likely to be higher since many people were not tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick. The department also estimated that there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.

Across the state and country, there is renewed concern that deaths from the coronavirus may increase again as protesters who denounced the death of George Floyd gathered in droves.

Dallas police made dozens of arrests at the center on Sunday night to enforce the nightly curfew that is expected to remain in place for several days. The curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. At 6 a.m., patrollers and police on foot quickly moved to pick up anyone who was still on the downtown streets and police said more than 75 were arrested. A curfew was imposed to prevent a recurrence of the violence that erupted after the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by the police.