North Texas Hospital Provides Virtual Mental Health Treatment To Children During Summer Break – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () According to experts, the conversation about mental health has become more critical than ever.

The recent protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the coronavirus pandemic have consumed our daily lives.

Doctors say it can affect the mental health of children who already suffer from anxiety and depression.

Almost eight million children and adolescents have at least one treatable mental health disorder, and according to experts, half of them do not receive the treatment they need.

Children’s Health offers virtual counseling on mental health through an app on about 85 campuses in 14 school districts across North Texas for free.

"Since the pandemic has hit, we have seen increased willingness on the part of parents and also students to engage with our behavioral health physicians," said Jason Isham, Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Children & # 39; s Health.

It has now extended care to any child in participating schools over the summer break.

Visits can be established by contacting district contacts.

“Children are stressed these days. We also see depression. We also see children with ADHD, as well as the developmental phase of life, I call it normal adolescent distress, "he said.

Isham says children talk about stress at home caused by the pandemic, and while they may not be at school, some have also talked about bullying online.

The program plans to add 60 more campuses this fall.

If your child's school is not in the program, you can still get the same access to behavioral health counseling through the Children & # 39; s Medical virtual app at a cost.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

BLUE RIDGE ISLAND

BONHAM ISD

CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH ISD

DENISON ISD

FRISCO ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE ISD

LANCASTER ISD

MCKINNEY ISD

FLAT ISD

PROSPER ISD

QUINLAN ISD

RICHARDSON ISD

SHERMAN ISD

TRENTON ISD

WYLIE ISD