Nina Parker shares ways to act amid protests nationwide

In the following week George FloydThe death, which rekindled a nationwide conversation on issues like systemic racism and police brutality, many have been left heartbroken, angry, frustrated, and helpless.
"I like it, I haven't completely felt like I know how to articulate this problem. And so, even posting on social media, I really didn't know 100 percent what to say because I'm full of anger, I'm full of sadness, I'm full of anger , so it's hard for me to understand what to say, "E! Nina Parker explained in Daily pop last week. "Then I can understand why it would be difficult for someone to say, 'I don't want to post anything' or 'I don't want to say anything. I don't know what to do.'"
However, there are several ways to take action and participate amid protests across the country. In an effort to encourage those who want to help, Parker provided a list of organizations that they can visit on Monday. Daily pop.
"A lot of people wonder, 'How do I start? Where do I get involved?' So we wanted your information to be accessible," Parker said before breaking down the following organizations.
NAACP
The nation's first and largest grassroots civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color fights for "equal political, educational, social and economic rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure health and well-being – of all people, "according to its mission statement.
Minnesota Liberty Fund
This community-based nonprofit organization pays criminal bail and immigration bail for people who cannot pay, as it seeks to "end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive incarceration." The MFF is currently focusing its efforts on bail for protesters who have been arrested.
Black Lives Matter
An international activist movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) is fighting "to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes," according to its mission statement.
Change color
This online racial justice organization is made up of nearly two million members and designs campaigns that it describes as building "real power for black communities,quot; and advocating for "solutions that move us all forward."
Black Visions Collective
Also known as BLVC, Black Visions Collective is a Minnesota-based black-queer and trans-focused organization whose mission is to "organize powerful and connected black communities and dismantle violence systems,quot; through "building strategic campaigns, investing in leadership black, and participate in the cultural and narrative organization. "
"These organizations can help you figure out what your next steps may be, or if you just need information to be able to have these awkward conversations with your friends," Parker added.
"E! Solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said. in a sentence May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."