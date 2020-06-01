Nina Parker shares ways to act amid protests nationwide

In the following week George FloydThe death, which rekindled a nationwide conversation on issues like systemic racism and police brutality, many have been left heartbroken, angry, frustrated, and helpless.

"I like it, I haven't completely felt like I know how to articulate this problem. And so, even posting on social media, I really didn't know 100 percent what to say because I'm full of anger, I'm full of sadness, I'm full of anger , so it's hard for me to understand what to say, "E! Nina Parker explained in Daily pop last week. "Then I can understand why it would be difficult for someone to say, 'I don't want to post anything' or 'I don't want to say anything. I don't know what to do.'"

However, there are several ways to take action and participate amid protests across the country. In an effort to encourage those who want to help, Parker provided a list of organizations that they can visit on Monday. Daily pop.

"A lot of people wonder, 'How do I start? Where do I get involved?' So we wanted your information to be accessible," Parker said before breaking down the following organizations.