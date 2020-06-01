Nina Parker from E! Challenge people to "speak up,quot; against racism

AND! Nina Parker He has a question for people at home: "What are you going to do in this climate to make it different?"

In response to the police murder of George Floyd, the Night Pop The host is sharing an important message for those who have not yet publicly expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Racists are very loud, so if you don't agree with that, why are you silent? People who hate me are loud like f-ck. They have called me many times in my DM these past few days," he said. Parker during the Monday episode of Night Pop. "If you care about me, I need you to talk because these people who hate me are loud. I don't care about your insecurities. I don't care how people will perceive you."

Referring to Floyd's final moments, which were captured on camera by passers-by and circulated online, "if you disagree on how people are treated, if you disagree with seeing a man lose his life and beg for his mother on the floor, I need you to say something. I need you to challenge your friends who are saying racist jokes. "