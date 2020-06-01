Nina Parker from E! Challenge people to "speak up,quot; against racism

AND! Nina Parker He has a question for people at home: "What are you going to do in this climate to make it different?"
In response to the police murder of George Floyd, the Night Pop The host is sharing an important message for those who have not yet publicly expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Racists are very loud, so if you don't agree with that, why are you silent? People who hate me are loud like f-ck. They have called me many times in my DM these past few days," he said. Parker during the Monday episode of Night Pop. "If you care about me, I need you to talk because these people who hate me are loud. I don't care about your insecurities. I don't care how people will perceive you."
Referring to Floyd's final moments, which were captured on camera by passers-by and circulated online, "if you disagree on how people are treated, if you disagree with seeing a man lose his life and beg for his mother on the floor, I need you to say something. I need you to challenge your friends who are saying racist jokes. "
"I need you to challenge your friends who have microaggressions on why that black girl was hired and not them," added Nina. "I need you to challenge your friends who make statements that you know are wrong, but you don't want to shake up the boat. It's not about the racist character. We know they aren't … thinking with the right mind. It's about yours."
Parker also stressed the importance of not being complacent.
"What are you going to do in this climate to make it different?" she asked. "Or would you rather feel comfortable and complain when things blow up in your face? Because I'm tired and my tolerance is high because I've been dealing with this all my life."
During monday Night Pop In the segment, Nina continued to express that "she could never sit down and look,quot; at any other group of members of another community "to face this type of treatment and remain silent."
As he explained, "I have never seen victims being blamed the way I have seen black people who have been treated with police brutality … It is always their fault."
"I'm really exhausted," added Parker, "I'm really tired. I'm tired of micro-assaults. I'm tired of discrimination. I'm tired of all of you. I have to tell you. I'm exhausted."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."