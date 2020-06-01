NextDoor, the NFL forget their racist history, & # 39; Support & # 39; Black Lives Matter

Image: Shutterstock

As protesters continue to expose The history of racism in the United States and talk about the continued police violence against blacks, brands are seizing the moment to use the Black Lives Motion of matter to increase your visibility. Even in the midst of death and chaos, companies you can still count on prioritizing your results. But not all signs of virtue are the same: a brand It seems particularly stupid to try to brag about your alliance with those who do anti-racist work. NextDoor snitching app.

The app, which has been used to help people keep tabs on their neighbors since its inception in 2010, tweeted his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday. Conveniently excluded from his statement was the acknowledgment of hundreds of complaints about the volume of racial profiling in the application. It was not until 2015, when Nextdoor reorganized its structure to report "suspicious activity" that it was necessary to include more than the race of a possible suspect.

Also highlighting his lack of self-awareness, the NFL tweeted a statement highlighting his commitment to tackle systemic racism. Remember the time the NFL actively blocked a black man from working because he peacefully protested police brutality? Me too, which is strange since it seems like the NFL doesn't remember him at all.

TikTok, a social media platform that has They repeatedly stripped black artists of their proper credit and blocked content. from creators the site considered at risk of "bullying", also tweeted a statement inflating the app's ability to

"[Encourage] a space where everyone is seen or heard." This note came a day after the company accepted that a software error made it appear since the videos with the hashtag Black Lives Matter could not be seen.

A tweet of support, while people die, is a fart in a crowded room, offensive and useless. If brands are not going to put money or resources in real support a cause, or eradicate some of the damage caused by your own company, then tweeting imaginary support is just embarrassing. Tor have a pinch of decency and not Coopting a move must be at least the entry point.