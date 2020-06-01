New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests over the weekend

Chiara de Blasio, daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested during a protest in the city over the weekend.

According to The New York Post, Chiara was arrested for illegal gathering after she and other protesters refused to unblock a street in Manhattan.

"That was a real access point, the police cars were burning there, people were yelling and screaming, fighting with the police. There were thousands of people in that area at the time," a source told the publication.

When she was arrested, she gave the police officers her address but did not let them know that De Blasio was her father.

De Blasio has not yet addressed the arrest of his daughter, but has expressed support for the peaceful protests in the city. He spoke about the most disruptive troublemakers.

"It is a small number of people. It is well organized, although many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement," de Blasio said in a City Council press. "Some come from outside the cities. Some are from within the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not," he continued.