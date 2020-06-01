New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests over the weekend

Chiara de Blasio, daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested during a protest in the city over the weekend.

According to The New York Post, Chiara was arrested for illegal gathering after she and other protesters refused to unblock a street in Manhattan.

"That was a real access point, the police cars were burning there, people were yelling and screaming, fighting with the police. There were thousands of people in that area at the time," a source told the publication.

