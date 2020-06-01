New technology can map cholesterol metabolism in the brain – Latest News

A team of researchers led by the University of Swansea in the UK has developed a new technology to control cholesterol in brain tissue that could uncover its link to neurodegenerative disease and pave the way for the development of new treatments.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences. In animal models, it shows the main locations of cholesterol in the brain and what molecules it can be converted to.

"Although our work was with a mouse, the technology can be used similarly in humans in a research laboratory or clinical setting, and could have revolutionary value when linked to neurosurgery," said Professor William Griffiths, who was the co-leader of the study.

Deregulated cholesterol metabolism is linked to a number of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, and motor neuron disease.

Cholesterol is known not to be evenly distributed in different regions of the brain.

However, there has been no technology available to map cholesterol metabolism at defined locations in the brain at microscopic levels and to visualize how it changes in pathological niches in the brain.

In the new study, the researchers described an advanced platform for mass spectrometric imaging to reveal the spatial metabolism of cholesterol in the mouse brain at micrometer resolution of tissue sections.

The researchers mapped not only cholesterol, but also the biologically active metabolites derived from cholesterol turnover.

For example, they found that 24S-hydroxycholesterol, the main cholesterol metabolite in the brain, is approximately 10 times more abundant in the striatum than in the cerebellum, two regions involved in different ways in voluntary movement and cognition.

"The tissue removed during surgery could be quickly outlined by our in-clinic method and used to distinguish healthy tissue from diseased tissue, informing the surgeon of the next step in the operation," said Griffiths.

According to co-author Professor Yuqin Wang, this technology that precisely locates molecules in the brain will increase our understanding of the complexity of brain function and how it changes in neurodegenerative disorders. "

