New Study Challenges Popular Easter Island "Collapse,quot; Hypothesis

In his best-selling book of 2005 CollapseJared Diamond offered the social collapse of Easter Island (also known as Rapa Nui), around 1600, as a warning. Diamond essentially argued that the destruction of the island's ecological environment triggered a downward spiral of internal warfare, population decline, and cannibalism, resulting in an eventual collapse of social and political structures. It is a narrative that is now being challenged by a team of researchers who have been studying the island's archeology and cultural history for many years.

In a new article published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the researchers offer intriguing evidence suggesting that the Rapa Nui people continued to prosper long after 1600. The authors suggest that this warrants a restatement of the popular narrative that the island was destitute. when the Europeans arrived. in 1722.

"The degree to which your cultural heritage was passed down, and is still present today through language, the arts and cultural practices, is quite remarkable and impressive," co-author Robert DiNapoli, a doctoral student in anthropology at the University of Oregon, he said to Sapiens. "This degree of resistance has been overlooked due to the narrative of the collapse and deserves recognition."

Easter Island is famous for its gigantic monumental statues, called moai, built by the first inhabitants about 800 years ago. Scholars have puzzled over the moai on Easter Island for decades, reflecting on its cultural importance, as well as how a Stone Age culture managed to carve and transport statues weighing up to 92 tons. the moai were typically mounted on platforms called ahu.

In 2012, Carl Lipo of Binghamton University and his colleague Terry Hunt of the University of Arizona demonstrated that a 10-foot, 5-ton ton could be transported. moai a few hundred meters with just 18 people and three strong ropes using a rocking motion. In 2018, Lipo came up with an intriguing hypothesis about how islanders put red hats on top of some moai; those can weigh up to 13 tons. He suggested that the inhabitants use ropes to wind the hats on a ramp. And as we reported last year, Lipo and his team concluded (based on a quantitative spatial model) that the islanders likely chose the locations of the statues based on the availability of freshwater sources, according to their 2019 paper in PLOS One.

For this latest study, Lipo and his colleagues have focused their attention on establishing a better timeline of Rapa Nui's human occupation. While it is generally accepted that people arrived in East Polynesia and Rapa Nui sometime in the late 12th or early 13th century, "We really don't know much about the timing and pace of events related to ahu construction and moai transportation, "Lipo told Up News Info." Overall, we know that these types of constructions occurred sometime before the Europeans, but exactly how these events unfolded has been confusing. "

The team applied a method based on Bayesian models to existing radiocarbon dates collected from previous excavations at 11 different sites with ahu. The model also integrated the order and position of the island's distinctive architecture, as well as ethnohistorical accounts, thus quantifying the start of construction of the monument, the speed at which it occurred, and when it probably ended. This allowed the researchers to test Diamond's "collapse,quot; hypothesis by building a more accurate timeline of when construction took place at each of the sites.

"Our results demonstrate the lack of evidence of a 'pre-contact' collapse and, instead, offer strong support for a new emerging model of resilient communities that continued their long-term traditions despite the impacts of the European arrival, "wrote the authors. Furthermore, "Methodologically, our model-based approach to testing hypotheses regarding the chronology of collapse can be extended to other case studies around the world where similar debates remain difficult to resolve."

The work has been brought together with some mixed opinions from Lipo's fellow archaeologists. "Their work adds to the growing body of evidence that has accumulated over the past 10 years that previous accounts of the collapse on Easter Island are not correct and must be rethought," Seth Quintus, anthropologist, University of Hawaii & # 39; i. , Mānoa, he said to Sapiens. Quintus does not participate in the Lipo study.

However, UCLA archaeologist Jo Anne Van Tilburg, who was also not involved in the study, expressed skepticism. "The narrative of collapse, as these authors describe it, is a straw man who has established that it does not accurately reflect the actual hypothesis," Van Tilburg told Sapiens. She believes that Diamond's collapse hypothesis remains a viable option, arguing that her hypothesis was not based on a single collapse event, but on a series of events that led to the destruction of the social structure, further aggravated by the arrival of European explorers.

Enlarge / / A view of the monuments of Easter Island, Rapanui, circa 1775-1776 by William Hodges. National Maritime Museum / Public domain

Lipo acknowledges that some critics have suggested that his team chose his radiocarbon dating, which he dismisses as "simply false and misinformed thinking." According to Lipo, some radiocarbon samples may be biased due to problems with "old coal,quot;: that is, the samples were taken from pieces of burned wood or coal, for example. "Some parts of the trees may be much older than others due to the fact that they grew when the tree was just beginning," he said, which may skew the results of radiocarbon dating.

So he and his team leaked their radiocarbon samples to those they trusted related to human occupation and human-related events, meaning they analyzed a smaller subset of all available ages, which is not an unusual strategy. And the results for the colonization estimates are almost the same as before.

Other critics have insisted that there must be a period of time prior to the earliest radiocarbon era that anyone has encountered. "This is an argument based on a lack of evidence, meaning that something happened that we will never have a record of," Lipo said. "As scientists, our strategy has been to explain the evidence we find, which means explaining the archaeological record (and radiocarbon ages) we have available. Speculating something inherently unknowable and invisible is a matter of faith and not science."

Furthermore, due to the small size of the island, Lipo says the human impact would have been "almost instantaneous." So "unless people came to the island and hid in a single cave for centuries, we would have evidence to show its impact," he added.

At the other end of the timeline, Lipo says his team has seen less setback. "Others are beginning to show that ahu building, moai Carving, and other activities continued not only until the European arrival in 1722, but also beyond that point in time, "he said." The whole notion that all activity related to the construction and use of monumental architecture ceased at some point in the late 17th century simply has no empirical basis. "

As for Tilburg's "straw man,quot; accusation, Lipo doesn't have it. "Calling something a 'straw man' hypothesis 'is a way of changing one's narration to say that we've been saying that all along'," he said. "It is a misleading statement and completely misleading." Counter-argues that Diamond's "evidence,quot; for the collapse argument was quite specific: the arrival of people on the island as early as 700 CE, an "ecological paradise,quot; that existed when humans arrived, massive population sizes (up to 30,000 ), evidence of erosion, overfishing, generalized warfare at the group level and cannibalism.

"Our job was to simply examine the archaeological evidence that should be evident to support his claims," ​​Lipo said. "We are simply missing something remotely similar to what Diamond has said. Instead, we have learned that his reasoning is based on a deeply flawed misunderstanding of the island's historical record (particularly the impact of post-European conditions), as well as assumptions. poor about human behavior in general. "

For the time being, field work is not possible given the ongoing global pandemic. But Lipo and his colleagues plan to continue their Easter Island studies, testing hypotheses with data generated from the registry through additional fieldwork, remote sensing, and artifact analysis. According to Lipo, they will expand their analyzes to focus more on explaining why the communities in Rapa Nui worked so consistently together to create the island's spectacular architecture.

"Diamonds (and others) tend to launch the construction of statues as something & # 39; cultural & # 39; that got out of control," said Lipo. "But we have not found that response to be very satisfactory. Why Rapa Nui and not in other parts of the Pacific? Why do it first, and then why keep doing it over and over again? Discovering this is essential if we are really going to solve the & # 39; mystery & # 39; of Easter Island. "

DOI: Journal of Archaeological Science, 2020. 10.1016 / j.jas.2020.105094 (About DOIs).