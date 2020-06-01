New Independent Autopsy on George Floyd Calls Death Kill – Up News Info

The results of an independent autopsy report on George Floyd's death held that Floyd died of "sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd's carotid artery that impeded blood flow to the brain, and the weight on his back impeded his ability." to breathe. " He also discovered that the victim had fentanyl in his system.

The second autopsy was performed at the request of Floyd's family. The results were published by the family's attorney, Benjamin Crump.

That contradicted the original Hennepin County coroner's findings that were inconclusive. That official autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death, concluding that the combined effects of being restricted, the chemicals in Floyd's system, and his underlying health problems, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. .

But on Monday, the county medical examiner offered more details.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Mr. Floyd had died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement, restraint, and neck compression." But the county examiner said other conditions contributed, including that Mr. Floyd had heart disease, was high in fentanyl, and had recently used methamphetamine.

George Floyd's funeral was scheduled for Thursday. ESPN reports that boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for the monument.