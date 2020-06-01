New Ebola outbreak in Congo, already affected by measles and coronavirus

DAKAR, Senegal – A new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has broken out in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country that was already facing the world's largest measles epidemic, as well as the coronavirus.

The Congolese Health Ministry said the new Ebola outbreak has killed four people and infected at least two more, in Mbandaka, a city of 1.2 million people on the western side of the country. A fifth person died Monday, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency.

Less than two months ago, the Congo was about to declare the official end of an Ebola epidemic on the eastern side of the country that lasted almost two years and killed more than 2,275 people. Then, just two days later, a new case was found and the outbreak could not be declared. But officials say it is in its final stages.

It is unclear how Ebola arose in Mbandaka, which is about 750 miles west of the nearly expired outbreak in the eastern tip of the country. Congo (formerly known as Zaire) is the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa and has been subject to travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.