New Ebola outbreak in Congo, already affected by measles and coronavirus

DAKAR, Senegal – A new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has broken out in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country that was already facing the world's largest measles epidemic, as well as the coronavirus.
The Congolese Health Ministry said the new Ebola outbreak has killed four people and infected at least two more, in Mbandaka, a city of 1.2 million people on the western side of the country. A fifth person died Monday, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency.
Less than two months ago, the Congo was about to declare the official end of an Ebola epidemic on the eastern side of the country that lasted almost two years and killed more than 2,275 people. Then, just two days later, a new case was found and the outbreak could not be declared. But officials say it is in its final stages.
It is unclear how Ebola arose in Mbandaka, which is about 750 miles west of the nearly expired outbreak in the eastern tip of the country. Congo (formerly known as Zaire) is the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa and has been subject to travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The reported cases of coronavirus have so far been mainly in the capital, Kinshasa, also in the west of the country. The Congo has reported 3,049 coronavirus cases, including 71 deaths, but the evidence is limited, making it impossible to know the true scale of the outbreak.
More than 350,000 people have been infected with measles in the country since January 2019, and more than 6,500 have died.
Dr. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa, wrote on Twitter Although the new Ebola outbreak posed a challenge, the W.H.O., along with the Congolese Ministry of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa, were ready to tackle it.
"With each experience we respond faster and more effectively," wrote Dr. Moeti.
The five people who died included a 15-year-old girl, according to UNICEF. Two other patients were being treated in the isolation unit of a city hospital.
Ebola causes fever, bleeding, weakness, and abdominal pain, and kills about half of the people it infects. It is transmitted through contact with sick or dead people or animals, and is named after the Ebola River in the Congo, where it was first identified in 1976.
The largest known Ebola outbreak erupted in 2014 in the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, killing more than 11,000 people. But since then, researchers have developed vaccines and treatment methods that can limit transmission of the disease.
This is not the first time that Ebola has hit Mbandaka, an equatorial port city on the Congo River. An outbreak in May 2018 resulted in at least 54 cases and 33 deaths in the area. But the W.H.O. delivered more than 7,500 doses of an Ebola vaccine to the Congo, and The outbreak in Mbandaka was quickly controlled. It was declared on July 24 of that year.
In eastern Congo, continued violence and insecurity that has forced people to flee their homes has also made it difficult to end the epidemic. In comparison, the western province of Équateur, where new cases of Ebola have emerged, is relatively safe and stable.
There have been many Ebola outbreaks in the Congo for many years, and most have resolved relatively quickly.
The government imposed travel restrictions between the country's provinces in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which can now also help limit the spread of Ebola from Mbandaka.