Netanyahu's annexation plans meet a surprise opponent: Israeli settlers

JERUSALEM – After crushing his political opponents and winning a new term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared the way for his most polarizing campaign promise: to annex the occupied territory of the West Bank, the dream of right-wing Jewish settlers.
However, within a month until he says he will apply Israeli sovereignty over large tracts of land that the Palestinians have counted on for a future state, Netanyahu suddenly faces strong resistance, including a surprising rebellion in the ranks of the leaders. of colonists who have been agitating for annexation for years.
They argue that Mr. Netanyahu's plan would open the door to a Palestinian state while ending any expansion of Israeli settlements across much of the West Bank, killing the religious-Zionist project to gain dominance over the entire Biblical homeland of the Jews.
"It's either or," said Bezalel Smotrich, a firebrand legislator who led the annexation campaign, in an interview. "Either the settlements have a future, or the Palestinian state does, but not both."
The unexpectedly fierce opposition, coupled with mixed signals from the Trump administration, raises questions about whether Netanyahu will follow through on his promises of annexation after all.
On the left, supporters of a two-state solution have been sounds the alarm for months, saying that unilateral annexation by Israel, which would be condemned by most of the world as a violation of international law, would break its commitments to the Palestinians under previous peace agreements and destroy any hope of an agreement to end the conflict.
Current and former Israeli military officials have also begun to intervene, warning that annexation could spark a new wave of violence in the West Bank and compel King Abdullah II of Jordan to take a tough line against Israel, endangering both nations & # 39; & # 39 ;. peace treaty.
But it is the emerging opposition among the settlers that potentially poses the most disruptive obstacle.
Mr. Netanyahu promised annexation in three successive election campaigns in the past year. In January, his promise won the backing of the Trump administration, whose peace plan allows Israel to keep up 30 percent of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, as well as all existing Jewish settlements, which most of the world considers illegal.
There is pressure on Mr. Netanyahu to act quickly. The US presidential election in November could replace Trump with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has spoken out against unilateral annexation.
That makes the coming months an opportunity that could snap shut, said Oded Revivi, the mayor of the Efrat settlement. "Eat it now, before the ice cream melts," he said.
But the strongest voices in the settlements, including influential activists, mayors, and community leaders, argue that Mr. Netanyahu's vision for annexation is nothing less than the death sentence for religious Zionism.
Citing a map of the annexation plan that has not yet been released, Netanyahu is drafting with the Trump administration, these critics say he leaves too many Jewish settlements as disconnected enclaves that could not be expanded. And they say it would further isolate them from the rest of Israel, giving Palestinians control of the roads that could turn a 35-minute trip to Jerusalem into a roundabout desert trek of two hours or more.
The result will be evisceration of the settlements, they argue. "No one will want to live in an enclave, no one will want to build a house in an enclave, and no one will be able to sell their house in an enclave," said Yochai Damri, president of the South Hebron Hills Regional Council.
A minority of settlement leaders are behind Mr. Netanyahu, mainly from communities near the Green Line, the pre-1967 boundary that separated Israel from the West Bank. Many of these communities are populated not by ideological settlers, but by people who moved there looking for affordable housing or a better quality of life.
They say that Israeli sovereignty will remove a question mark that always hung over their homes.
"It is an acknowledgment that the places we live in are part of Israel for eternity," said Nir Bartal, mayor of Oranit. "There have been several decades of people talking about evacuation. Now we are saying that we are here to stay. "
Netanyahu only started pushing annexation last year as a way to shore up right-wing support during three re-election contests against Benny Gantz, a former centrist army chief who campaigned on the promise of opposing any unilateral movement.
But Mr. Netanyahu's continued drive to expand Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, even when he is on trial for corruption, has led to speculation that he wants to consolidate his legacy. The annexation of the Jordan Valley, at the eastern end of the West Bank, bordering Jordan, would give Israel a permanent eastern border for the first time. In its A coalition agreement for a unity government with Gantz, Netanyahu won the right to proceed with annexation as early as July 1.
The Trump administration's peace plan foresees Israel retaining control over the Jordan Valley and existing settlements in the West Bank, while allowing Palestinians to work towards some form of limited sovereignty elsewhere. But the Palestinians could only achieve that as long as they disarmed Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, accepts Israeli security control, recognizes Israel as a Jewish state, renounces the goal of having a capital in East Jerusalem, and accepts a range of other conditions that few believe they would ever accept.
Some advocates of annexation argue that those conditions impede the possibility of a Palestinian state, so settlers need not fear Trump's plan. Revivi, for his part, said he did not believe the Palestinians would become "from wolves to sheep." Still, he said he hoped they would meet the US conditions for statehood, "because I want to see a better reality."
But Mr. Smotrich and his fellow hardliners believe that a new administration in the United States could drop those requirements.
"Very quickly, all those conditions will be forgotten," Smotrich said. "It will quickly lose control, and what will basically happen is that a state like Gaza will be established."
The US ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, has tried to allay fears of an emerging "terrorist state,quot; in the West Bank, and told an Israeli newspaper last month that Israel would only have to deal with a Palestinian state. "When Palestinians become Canadians."
The debate over the Israeli right boils down to whether Netanyahu's push to apply sovereignty in the West Bank is a ploy to get settlers to agree to a Palestinian state, or whether Trump's peace plan is a ploy to win supporters of two solutions. state to go along with the Israeli annexation.
Feeding both sides of the argument is a rift within the Trump administration's Middle East team, which has sent mixed signals since January, when Friedman encouraged immediate annexation, only to be rejected by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser. , which slowed things down by demanding that an Israeli-American mapping committee first agree on outlines.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also appeared to be squeezing the brakes on annexation during a brief visit to Israel last month.
Smotrich said the settlers believed the administration was divided into two camps: one, led by Friedman, is made up of people who "really don't want to establish a Palestinian state and want a good map for Israel." The other is led by Kushner, who appears to be more involved in Trump's peace plan, having led its development and worked hard to garner support in the Arab world.
Smotrich said he would prefer the status quo to a plan that even contemplates allowing a Palestinian state at the expense of expanding Jewish settlements.
"I don't want shortcuts that harm my ability to put the facts on the ground and weaken settlements," he said. "If the sovereignty map is favorable, I will accept it with open arms. If not, I'd rather go without him. I will persevere, work hard, establish settlements and fight the Palestinians for another 20 years.
"And in 20 years," he continued, "the US government will give me sovereignty over the entire territory, because there will be settlements throughout the territory."