Netanyahu's annexation plans meet a surprise opponent: Israeli settlers

JERUSALEM – After crushing his political opponents and winning a new term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared the way for his most polarizing campaign promise: to annex the occupied territory of the West Bank, the dream of right-wing Jewish settlers.

However, within a month until he says he will apply Israeli sovereignty over large tracts of land that the Palestinians have counted on for a future state, Netanyahu suddenly faces strong resistance, including a surprising rebellion in the ranks of the leaders. of colonists who have been agitating for annexation for years.

They argue that Mr. Netanyahu's plan would open the door to a Palestinian state while ending any expansion of Israeli settlements across much of the West Bank, killing the religious-Zionist project to gain dominance over the entire Biblical homeland of the Jews.

"It's either or," said Bezalel Smotrich, a firebrand legislator who led the annexation campaign, in an interview. "Either the settlements have a future, or the Palestinian state does, but not both."