Netanyahu's annexation plans meet a surprise opponent: Israeli settlers

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

JERUSALEM – After crushing his political opponents and winning a new term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared the way for his most polarizing campaign promise: to annex the occupied territory of the West Bank, the dream of right-wing Jewish settlers.

However, within a month until he says he will apply Israeli sovereignty over large tracts of land that the Palestinians have counted on for a future state, Netanyahu suddenly faces strong resistance, including a surprising rebellion in the ranks of the leaders. of colonists who have been agitating for annexation for years.

They argue that Mr. Netanyahu's plan would open the door to a Palestinian state while ending any expansion of Israeli settlements across much of the West Bank, killing the religious-Zionist project to gain dominance over the entire Biblical homeland of the Jews.

"It's either or," said Bezalel Smotrich, a firebrand legislator who led the annexation campaign, in an interview. "Either the settlements have a future, or the Palestinian state does, but not both."

The unexpectedly fierce opposition, coupled with mixed signals from the Trump administration, raises questions about whether Netanyahu will follow through on his promises of annexation after all.

But the strongest voices in the settlements, including influential activists, mayors, and community leaders, argue that Mr. Netanyahu's vision for annexation is nothing less than the death sentence for religious Zionism.

Citing a map of the annexation plan that has not yet been released, Netanyahu is drafting with the Trump administration, these critics say he leaves too many Jewish settlements as disconnected enclaves that could not be expanded. And they say it would further isolate them from the rest of Israel, giving Palestinians control of the roads that could turn a 35-minute trip to Jerusalem into a roundabout desert trek of two hours or more.

The result will be evisceration of the settlements, they argue. "No one will want to live in an enclave, no one will want to build a house in an enclave, and no one will be able to sell their house in an enclave," said Yochai Damri, president of the South Hebron Hills Regional Council.

Some advocates of annexation argue that those conditions impede the possibility of a Palestinian state, so settlers need not fear Trump's plan. Revivi, for his part, said he did not believe the Palestinians would become "from wolves to sheep." Still, he said he hoped they would meet the US conditions for statehood, "because I want to see a better reality."

But Mr. Smotrich and his fellow hardliners believe that a new administration in the United States could drop those requirements.

"Very quickly, all those conditions will be forgotten," Smotrich said. "It will quickly lose control, and what will basically happen is that a state like Gaza will be established."

The US ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, has tried to allay fears of an emerging "terrorist state,quot; in the West Bank, and told an Israeli newspaper last month that Israel would only have to deal with a Palestinian state. "When Palestinians become Canadians."

The debate over the Israeli right boils down to whether Netanyahu's push to apply sovereignty in the West Bank is a ploy to get settlers to agree to a Palestinian state, or whether Trump's peace plan is a ploy to win supporters of two solutions. state to go along with the Israeli annexation.

Feeding both sides of the argument is a rift within the Trump administration's Middle East team, which has sent mixed signals since January, when Friedman encouraged immediate annexation, only to be rejected by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser. , which slowed things down by demanding that an Israeli-American mapping committee first agree on outlines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here