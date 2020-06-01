NeNe Leakes gets fans excited about this video

NeNe Leakes posted a video that managed to impress many of his fans to tears. You can check it out below and see some of the reactions from his fans and followers.

A follower said, "I sent chills through my body Lord, we need you," and someone else posted this message: "Your store in Atlanta was hit / destroyed? I hope not @neneleakes. Praying for peace!

Someone else said: ‘Fantasy always gives me the creeps. Chile can sing ❤️ ’and someone else said," Umm, that was ahhh … amazing! "Thanks for sharing @neneleakes."

Another follower said: ‘Oh my gosh. That beautiful. Thank you, thank you, thank you "and someone else posted," You made me go and listen to Richard Smallwood. This is one of my favorite Total Praise songs. "

Another follower said: ‘yes, one of my favorites when it was happening. . This song kept me ❤️ it ’and someone else posted this:‘ Years have passed since ‘I've sung that song, they all sound beautiful and love!’

An Instagram installer posted this: S YES! HAVE YOUR PRAYER TIME. Thank you. GOD IS the only one who can bring peace to this very troublesome moment in our country. He spoke to the winds and the ocean and said peace be YET. It is not difficult for GOD! We must have faith and trust what he says in his word. GOD is a good GOD and you do not think that he does not see or know what is happening, he is omnipotent. He is almighty and an awesome GOD! He is real. Thank you, it's time to pray. "

A follower posted: ‘One of my favorite gospel songs of all time! Total praise! Amen! "And someone else said," I experienced all the emotions seeing and hearing these amazing sisters sing! "

As you can see, NeNe's followers were impressed by the video he shared on his IG account.

NeNe recently posted an important message to fans about what has been happening in Atlanta. This is the tragedy that led to the death of George Floyd.



