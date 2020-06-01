Nationals players Sean Doolittle are hitting in the minor leagues facing cut wages

The world champion Nationals were about to create bad public relations for them by cutting June's weekly stipends for their minor league players by 25 percent.

Sean Doolittle and his fellow major leagues stepped in to make public relations less bad.

Doolittle announced on Twitter on Sunday that players on Washington's major league roster would contribute to and make up the difference. That will allow minor league players to continue receiving $ 400 per week instead of dropping to $ 300.

Athletic reported Sunday that the property had decided to implement the cuts after releasing more than 30 minor league players, who according to sources said they would not be necessary because there will be no minor league season.

The Nats property is also reducing staff salaries by 10 to 25 percent through the end of the year or from employee contracts, The Athletic reported.

MLB organizations began releasing hundreds of players in mid-May. Many of them would have been fired in March if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic that delays the season and causes a freeze on transactions during spring training. All 30 clubs agreed in late March to pay minor leaguers $ 400 per week through May 31.

The Athletics, the former Doolittle organization, have completely stopped paying minor league players without allowing them to become free agents. Most other teams are extending their stipend payments until the first week of September. The Royals and Twins have vowed to keep paying minor league players and not release anyone.