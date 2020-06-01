National guitarist Aaron Dessner counters misidentification as Ohio Riot Instigator

Instagram

Finding himself labeled anti-fascist by right-wing Twitter users, the multi-instrumentalist clarifies that he has not been in Ohio since June 2019 and is quarantined in rural areas.

Up News Info –

Aaron Dessner he's trying to clear his name after being dragged into a strange conspiracy theory. Accused by right-wing Twitter accounts of being an Antifa organizer who instigated riots in Columbus, Ohio, the guitarist for the rock band The National He turned to social media to respond to the case of misidentification.

"This morning I became aware of the unpleasant and surprising news that some social media users have mistakenly identified me when someone saw encouraging riots in Columbus, Ohio," wrote the 44-year-old composer in a clarifying Instagram post published on Sunday, May 31. "I am not the person some suggest I am. I have not been to Ohio since June 2019, either."

Along with a photo of a beautiful landscape, Dessner explained that he has been quarantined with his family. "I am very fortunate and grateful to wake up every morning in the rural countryside I live in, looking at the farmland and these beautiful mountains. I have been here for three months isolating myself with my wife and young children," he said.

Still, the multi-instrumentalist emphasized that he "FULLY SUPPORTS peaceful protests and activism against endemic racism and racial violence in this country, which somehow continues generation after generation after generation." He added: "Like many, I look forward to a peaceful resolution and real progress that addresses these persistent problems in our society."

<br />

Dessner was quickly flooded with a message of support from his fans. "We stand behind you. This is totally absurd and ridiculous, I am sorry to hear that you have to go through this awkward situation. We love and admire you completely," wrote one, while another noted, "I am sincerely puzzled by how anyone might think it is you." , The voice is not at all like you! I'm sorry you have to go through this. All love. "

Aaron Dessner defended by fans over his misidentification case.

Antifa's allegations against the Big Red Machine co-founder come from some right-wing accounts. Along with a photo of the alleged riot chief, one tweeted: "Meet @aaron_dessner, he's an Antifa organizer who pays people to riot !! He needs to be arrested NOW!" Another shared a video capturing their resemblance "showing up to pay some kids to riot," prompting a third to say, "That's Aaron Dessner, the guitarist for The National! What's he doing at the Race Riots? "

Aaron Dessner accused of being anti-fascist by right-wing Twitter users.

Civil unrest has grown across the United States after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, May 25. Video capturing the 46-year-old African American repeatedly told Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on the man's neck, unable to breathe in disgust at thousands, including many celebrities like Jay Z, Post Malone and Camila Cabello.