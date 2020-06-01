National Guard talks about reducing presence in Minnesota – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday that the Minnesota National Guard will reduce its operations in the Twin Cities.

Inside the State Capitol is where some of the 7,000 National Guard members have been sleeping and staying during this operation. The hallways, which are often the place where state leaders walk from side to side, are now home to guards and women.

In the hallways there are cribs, personal items: water bottles, backpacks and snacks.

On Saturday, the Minnesota National Guard fully mobilized with thousands of soldiers cleaning the streets of the Twin Cities with tear gas and rubber bullets within minutes of the curfew. Control of the violence is widely attributed to the escalation of their presence on Saturday and Sunday. The result was far more arrests, much less looting and arson.

But the guard wants to make it clear that they are not leaving at all, only that the support staff will leave.

"What we had last night on earth will be in Minneapolis and St. Paul guaranteed, that's what I told the governor," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen.

For strategic reasons, the National Guard was not specific about the numbers that will still be here, and the numbers that will be able to return home.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said early Monday that 481 people were detained, with 276 arrests last night as of this morning.

