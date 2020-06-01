National Guard deployed to various SoCal cities as riots worsen – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The National Guard is being deployed in various cities in Southern California to assist local police departments as riots and violence worsen in the region.

The protests emerged as a call for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-Americans across the country.

Peaceful protests were observed across the country, while separate groups responded violently by looting and destroying property.

The mayors of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Santa Monica requested the help of the National Guard troops in their respective cities and received the approval of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

At least a dozen cities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Bernardino County have also issued curfews as the looting and fires continued through Sunday.

"Millions of people raise their voices in anger, outraged by the systemic racism that persists in the United States," Newsom said on Twitter on Saturday. "Our state and our nation must build from this moment, united and more determined than ever, to tackle the reality of racism and its root causes."

The last time the National Guard patrolled the streets of Los Angeles was during the 1992 riots after police officers were acquitted of the beating of the African-American Rodney King.

