National Guard deployed to Boston to help quell riots – Upnews Info

Members of the United States National Guard arrived in Boston on Sunday night to help calm the riots that erupted in the city.

Clashes with police, vandalism, and looting began Sunday night after a peaceful demonstration in downtown Boston. A police cruiser was set on fire while several stores were looted, according to media reports.

CBS Boston reported that around 10 p.m., destruction began to erupt near the Crossing center as Boston police officers worked to clear the crowds. Several stores were entered and a police cruiser caught fire.

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said the National Guard can be used to free up resources for the Boston Police Department.

As of Sunday, National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 24 states in response to civil unrest, bringing the total number of Guard members on duty in support of their governors to nearly 62,000.

This number represents activations for civil unrest, COVID-19 response, as well as state-specific disasters, such as forest fires, floods, and other natural disasters.

The civil unrest response mission is expected to grow as governors access fluid situations in their states and request help from the National Guard.

"The most difficult mission we do is respond in times of civil unrest," said Air Force General Joseph Lengyel, head of the National Guard Office.

Activation of Guard members in response to civil unrest has developed in several cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The National Guard is coming to Boston.

pic.twitter.com/VN2QrqrL20 – Boston Strong (@ BostonStrong_34) June 1, 2020