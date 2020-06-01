Nashville residents support man who is afraid to walk alone outside

A Nashville community has gathered around a man who was afraid to walk outside alone.
Last week, Nashville stylist Shawn Marqus Dromgoole She turned to social media to share that she wanted to walk through her childhood neighborhood, but her fear of not returning home prevented her from leaving her home. This post from Shawn came a few days after the death of George Floyd, which has now led to a call for justice across the country.
"Yesterday I wanted to walk around my neighborhood, but the fear of not coming home to my family alive kept me on the porch," Shawn wrote to his Instagram followers. "Today I wanted to walk again and I couldn't get out of the porch. Then I called my mother and she said she would walk (with me). She still had my ID and my phone in hand, but I walked." "
Shawn added the hashtags #Icantbreath #icantsleep #icantwalk.
Shawn's message was also reportedly posted to the Nextdoor app, which connects neighbors. In response, Shawn's community showed their support and walked with him.
"I was scared of walking alone in my childhood neighborhood, because I was scared of not living to see another day," Shawn wrote to his followers on Instagram over the weekend. "When I shared this fear with my neighbors, they said we will walk with you. This is just the beginning!"
Shawn then returned to social media to thank everyone for their support.
"Thank you for walking with me and making me feel human and heard," he wrote. "Your support right now has meant the world to me. However, it has not only impacted me, it has also impacted others who look like me, speak like me and feel like me. They have impacted the world!"
"I didn't do any of this to be seen. I didn't do anything for any reason. I just wanted to take a walk around my neighborhood … but if that is going to change the way people see people like me." So I want to do that, "Shawn said." I can't wait to see you all at our next meeting. Let's walk!"
Amidst the outpouring of love and support, Shawn says to E! News: "Everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what their socioeconomic status is, they are all neighbors. They are all neighbors and they all deserve the ability to walk in their neighborhood without fear."
When citizens across the country call for justice after George Floyd's death, E! is standing in support.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."