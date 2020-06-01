Naomi Campbell and Chris Tucker tend online after being reportedly named in the & # 39; Little Black Book & # 39; by Jeff Epstein

Anonymous returned to the internet on Sunday, and Chris Tucker and Naomi Campbell met online, after being named as contacts in the & # 39; Little Black Book & # 39; from Jeffrey Epstein, who was leaked by the infamous hacker organization.

"Police brutality and murder are a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected almost every jurisdiction in the country," Anonymous said in a video posted online before leaking the contacts. "But, the Minneapolis police department is among the worst and has a horrible history of violence and corruption. This week's brutal murder of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful death at the hands of officers in your state. "

The group also leaked documents that appeared to show that Donald Trump was allegedly directly involved in Epstein's pedophile ring.

Comedian Tucker was briefly shown in the Netflix 4-part documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, but no claims were made about his involvement in underage girls.

Campbell has disabled comments on his social networks.