Music video for & # 39; Gooba & # 39; 6ix9ine removed on YouTube

However, it seemed that Kenyan producer Magix Enga, who claims that 6ix9ine tests his song, and hitmaker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; they manage to reach an agreement to solve the problem.

Upon his release from prison, 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) made a great comeback with "Gooba". The music video for the single broke records as it garnered over 43 million views in 24 hours, breaking the previous record for Eminem to become the biggest debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history. However, a new report suggested that the video has now been removed from the platform.

Magix Enga, a producer from Kenya, shared that the music video was removed from YouTube due to a copyright issue. Kicking the rapper out in a recent Instagram post, he said, "Don't try my Beats Biggest Delete By Magix Enga song." Along with the publication, he uploaded a photo of the hit creator "FEFE".

However, it seemed that Enga and 6ix9ine managed to reach an agreement to solve the problem. In a new statement on YouTube, Enga stated that he loves 6ix9ine's music and added that it was his decision to put the video back on YouTube.

"It was my decision to put that song back on YouTube, to give thanks, and to move on on YouTube you can't lie," Enga wrote. "Let me forgive you brother @ 6ix9ine Your Gooba song is already on YouTube Respect Kenyan Beat King #magixenga".

This comes after 6ix9ine trolled Lil tjay On Instagram. A day after turning on with the South Bronx entertainer taunting the latter's friendly boxing match with YK OsirisThe New York City-born star continued to mock him by posting his own boxing video.

In the funny clip shared on Friday, May 29, hitmaker "FEFE" wore a black zip-up jacket with a hood and dark sunglasses, complete with navy green boxing gloves. The funniest part of the video, though, is that he's using his girlfriend Jade as a human punching bag. "Name a rapper who can beat me … I got the best coach in the world," boasted the legend, before tagging his girlfriend's Instagram handler @__ohsoyoujade.

Tekashi was also in the news when he accused Ariana Grande and Billboard to manipulate the Hot 100 chart for her and Justin BieberThe song from "Stuck With U". "I will be really disappointed because this is for all rappers, artists in the world. All genres. If you manipulate the charts correctly and create packages … & # 39; Gooba & # 39; broadcast over 200 million streams, more than & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39 ;. ", Doja Cat, more than all the artists who released a song twice this week. It's a collapse, "he said in an Instagram video, before adding that Sony and Universal Music requested audits.

He continued, "Because you are literally manipulating the charts now. So, Billboard, the world is watching … If you do this to every artist in the world, how can a hard working artist get number 1? ? ? As?"