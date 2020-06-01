Music Industry Observes Tuesday Black Out Tuesday ’in Solidarity with Black Community – Up News Info

The music industry is observing "Black Out Tuesday" on June 2 in a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Companies that include Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Columbia Records, Def Jam, Elektra Music Group, HitCo, Interscope Geffen A&M, Island Records, Pulse Music Group, Reservoir, Republic Records, Sony / ATV, Sony Music, Virgin EMI, Universal Music Group and Warner Records, among others, have pledged to halt commercial activity on the day.

On Tuesday, an image calling for a music industry "Black Out" began to circulate on social media, along with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused. He called for Tuesday to be used as "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" through "an urgent step of action to bring about responsibility and change."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Columbia Records said "Black Out Tuesday … is not a day off."

Instead, this is a day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to support the black community, our staff, artists, and colleagues in the music industry. Maybe with the music turned off, we can really listen. "

The action follows days of protests across the country after Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.