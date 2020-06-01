MPD Union Leader Releases Letter to Critical Minneapolis Leadership Officials – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP / Up News Info) – The head of the Minneapolis police union talks about what he says is the city's lack of leadership during a week of protests that turned violent after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who He pleaded for air as a white officer pressed one knee against his neck.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter and is in custody in a state prison. He and the other three officers at the scene were fired. Floyd's death on May 25 sparked days of protests in Minneapolis and other cities, some of which turned violent.

Union President Lt. Bob Kroll said in a letter to union members that they lacked support at the top, and that the "terrorist movement,quot; taking place in Minneapolis was underway, starting with a minimized police force.

Messages seeking comment from the police department and the mayor were not immediately returned.

Kroll also said Floyd's criminal history is not recounted. The AP reported last week that Floyd was charged in 2007 with armed robbery in an invasion of his home in Houston and was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Kroll said the four officers are represented by defense attorneys and that labor attorneys fight for their jobs. He said the officers were fired without due process.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the letter Monday morning.

"For a man who complains so often about the lack of trust and community support for the police department, Bob Kroll remains surprisingly indifferent to his role in undermining that trust and support," said Frey.

Former Minneapolis chief of police Janeé Harteau also intervened, calling Kroll a "disgrace to the insignia."

“This is the battle that I and others have been fighting against. Bob Kroll deliver your badge! Harteau said.

