Motley Crue, Poison, and Def Leppard move summer tour dates to 2021 amid crisis COVID-19

Before rock bands officially postponed their tour of the stadium, Joan Jett, who was hired to join them, expressed her discomfort at putting her band and team at risk if they continued the shows.

Motley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard We've officially postponed their 2020 summer tour after weeks of promising fans that the show would continue.

The band stadium tour will now take place next summer (2021).

The groups have released a joint statement online. It reads: "We wanted to continue to reach out to our fans and update it with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision was made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates in the summer of 2021."

"The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets for all the postponed shows will be honored and information on the refund policy will be available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we'll see you next year."

The Stadium Tour was scheduled to begin June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, and continue through September 5.

The dates will mark the headliners as the first for Motley Crue since they parted ways after finishing their farewell tour in late 2015.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts They were also booked to appear on the road with all three rock acts.

Last month Jett said she would not feel comfortable playing stadium shows during the coronavirus pandemic: "I would not feel comfortable putting the band or my team in that position," she said in a Sirius XM radio chat. "I really don't have that right to mess with their lives like that."

She added, "As soon as we can do it, let's find a way to do it. I've heard there are some ideas with the drive-in movie, like a drive-in movie, where you can still watch live music and you" is in her car. It is a step, and it is a step that I would like to take. But they are not people together yet. And that will take a while. "

"When people feel secure about being together, I hope we all feel the same way. I can't make decisions for other people too. If things are safe, I'd be interested. But obviously that means testing and all that. And I've had my tests. But you have to keep doing it. "