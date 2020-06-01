More than 350 arrested over the weekend amid Minnesota's aggressive response to protests, riots – Up News Info

More than 350 people were arrested in the Twin Cities over the weekend when authorities launched a combined response to the unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said early Monday that 362 people have been detained since the Multi-Agency Command Center was established on Friday, which was the first night that the curfew was implemented in Minneapolis and the surrounding cities.

Public security officials did not specify how many of the weekend arrests were of people who violated the curfew, rather than riots, looting, or arson.

Nor was it specified how many of those arrested were out of state, as leaders over the weekend told reporters that those responsible for much of the chaos last week were outside agitators. The leaders then walked those statements.

Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country after cell phone video showed a white police officer, Derek Chavin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he called for help. . Chavin is charged with manslaughter and murder.

The protests started peacefully in Minneapolis last week, but were followed by nights of mounting violence, with rioters looting shops, burning buildings, and even destroying a southern Minneapolis police station.

On Saturday, the Minnesota National Guard fully mobilized with thousands of soldiers cleaning the streets of the Twin Cities with tear gas and rubber bullets within minutes of the curfew. The result was far more arrests, much less looting and arson.