Moisture Love Hipnotizing Moisture & Definition Review

I don't know who needs to hear this about me, but I am extremely vain. Every time there's a mirror around, I look at myself, I love taking selfies, and my Instagram is an ode to how attractive I am. I honestly don't care if you agree or not because Tyra Banks told me she was hot, so nothing else really matters.

Because I am so obsessed with myself, I tend to make sure that I look as good as I feel inside, which has led to a mini obsession with my hair. My hair is my crown and I've tested the limits of its strength over and over again by dyeing it, cutting it and highlighting it to the brim. What can I say? I am easily bored and pride myself on a series of black hairstyles as a form of self-expression.

But with chemical self-expression comes with a bit of hair damage, and that's exactly the situation I found myself in a couple of months ago. This is where Moisture Love comes into play. Originally one of my good friends and mentor put me on this amazing natural plant-based hair care line, Gant Essence—A certified beauty director and natural hair guru — about a year ago.

At that time I really wasn't willing to spend $ 80 On the line. It seems hypocritical not to have jumped to the information immediately. Especially since I've been known to win at least $ 300 in well-made box braids from the same braid that Beyoncè and Solange's hair did for two summers (and a festive party) in a row. We can criticize my spending habits later, but the main justification? I pay to do things the right way.

But now we are in a pandemic and I braid my hair for the summer parties on the roofs of New York is a death, that's why I made the investment in Moisture Love products, the best decision I have made in a long time.

Let's go to the essential. The $ 80 Wet love pack It comes with shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and styling cream. They all smell like baked goods, an absolute bonus in my opinion, and the large size has enough product to last.hs. I'm not even halfway through my traditional shampoo and conditioner, and I bought the set in early March.

The shampoo, also known as a "soft hug", foams incredibly when wet, but cleanses the scalp and removes all the product buildup it has had since the day before washing. After that, I moved to the conditioner called "deep indulgence". Now, I know that conditioners always advise you to run through your curls and then wash it off after a couple of minutes, but everyone knows I didn't do that and instead applied it and put a shower cap over my head to have it. . soak overnight. You also know I didn't use a dime-size amount, that measurement does nothing for me or any other natural product.

After letting the conditioner steep like a good meal overnight, I proceeded to rinse it off during my morning shower. I used a microfiber towel to dry my hair a bit (honestly, a simple cotton T-shirt will do), then I applied the conditioner without rinsing and untangling my fingers because I love to make little little knots at the ends, bothering me and my friend continually. I'll say the leave-in conditioner is a little sticky, so don't be surprised by that texture on your hands as you run it through your hair.

After a good disentanglement, I comb my hair into two-strand twists for a couple of reasons. One, it stretches my curls to give me more length and definition, and two, it keeps my hair from tangling, which ultimately leads to breakage. My hair is very delicate and any type of disturbance interferes with my suspension time. I told you I was obsessed. I used the styling cream, called "kindred spirit" to do just that. Man, when I tell you that the cream smells like your grandmother's kitchen every time she made a peach pie or any other tasty dessert. Styling cream is thick and also provides a lot of moisture to your twists and curls, without making them crunchy. I prefer my hair to do its own without tons of definition, so keep that in mind. If I didn't have shrinkage or natural tangles, I probably wouldn't comb two strands.

Last but not least, there is the hair oil called "sealed with a kiss". I love the word game because you should use hair oil to secure or seal all the moisture you've created with conditioners and creams. After applying the styling cream, I added a few drops to the tips of my hair before styling.

In general, after using Moisture love During a few days of washing, I noticed that my hair is softer, more buoyant, and more puffy, compared to before testing the line where it was dropped, dry, and split ends. While I have a 3C / 4A curvature pattern, it's important to note that it can and will work for anyone with a tighter curvature. The $ 80 price may be a rejection for some, but as I mentioned at the top, the more you invest in your hair, the healthier it will be.

Not to mention, Moisture love It's totally vegan, so it doesn't have all the sulfates or silicones, other brands with bigger names infiltrate their formulas over time that really and really screw up the health of your hair. You know what brand (s) I'm talking about. . And if NOTHING convinces you, it's Black's property! Created by a black woman FOR black women, so be confident about that and get the pack for $ 80! You will not regret it, I promise.