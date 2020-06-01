MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts, says AP source – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball players ignored club claims that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposed receiving a much higher percentage of wages and committing to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the season delayed by the coronavirus.

The players proposed a 114-game regular season on Sunday, compared to 82 in the management offer, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Done that way, the World Series could extend beyond Thanksgiving.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end on October 31, nearly five weeks after the September 27 conclusion that the MLB proposal stuck to the season's original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more double-headed players as they cut games to 123 days, leaving little room for days off.

Tuesday's MLB proposal would cut 2020 wages from about $ 4 million to about $ 1.2 billion. The union's offer would have a total salary of approximately $ 2.8 billion.

The plan was released to MLB during an 80-minute digital meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Union Chief Tony Clark and Chief Union Negotiator Bruce Meyer. The meeting was controversial, said a familiar person.

Like MLB, the union would increase the postseason teams from 10 to 14. But unlike MLB, the players' proposal would extend the postseason about a month after its usual end. MLB has said it is concerned about a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

While management proposed an extended postseason for 2020 only, the union offered it for this year and next.

Players proposed new events that could increase revenue, such as a postseason or off-season All-Star Game and / or Home Run Derby. They also called for an additional $ 100 million in salary to be brought forward during the resumption of spring training.

A player would receive approximately 70% of his salary, or 114 / 162nd, according to the union plan.

The union and MLB agreed on March 26 that players would receive a pro-rata share of wages, part of the agreement that, if the season is eliminated, each player would be guaranteed a service time for 2020 that equals what The player won in 2019. The union was also guaranteed $ 170 million in salary advances.

While the union says wages were discussed at the time, that deal only covered games at regular-season stadiums and with fans. The deal called for "good faith,quot; negotiations for games without fans or on neutral sites.

The MLB offer required that spring training resume in mid-June and that the season begin around July 4. The club's proposal would take the prorated wages and reduce them again on a sliding scale. Those at the low of $ 563,500 would get about 47%, and those at the top, led by Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole with $ 36 million, would get less than 23%. Management proposed that $ 200 million in wages would depend on the completion of the postseason.

All players would have the right to opt out of the season according to the union plan. Those who qualify for high risk or reside with a person who qualifies as high risk would receive a Major League Baseball salary and service. Others who choose not to receive major league service time but will not receive a salary.

If the postseason fails due to a second wave, the union plan calls for $ 100 million in interest wages to be rolled over, payable in November 2021 and November 2022. Only players whose original 2020 wages were $ 10 million or more will be subject to having deferred money.

The union estimates that high payroll teams would have up to $ 7 million in payroll relief, the person said.