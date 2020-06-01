Minnesota Governor Revealed Jay-Z Called Him to Demand Justice for George Floyd

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed that he received a phone call from Jay-Z, who demanded that justice be done after the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd.

"I got a call last night, to understand how great this was, from Jay-Z. He was not an international actor, but Dad, who emphasized to me that justice must be served," Walz said. "He was so incredibly human. He was a father, and I think, honestly, a black man whose gut pain from this he knew. His words summed up that justice must be served here."

He continued: "[Jay-Z] said he feels the compassion and humanity of these people who are talking," Walz said. "He knows that the world is watching and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It is a positive sign that someone of stature, who has a presence like that, is focused the moment the Minnesotans. " in."

Walz says CNN reporter Van Jones hooked them up.