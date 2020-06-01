Minnesota Governor Revealed Jay-Z Called Him to Demand Justice for George Floyd

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed that he received a phone call from Jay-Z, who demanded that justice be done after the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd.

"I got a call last night, to understand how great this was, from Jay-Z. He was not an international actor, but Dad, who emphasized to me that justice must be served," Walz said. "He was so incredibly human. He was a father, and I think, honestly, a black man whose gut pain from this he knew. His words summed up that justice must be served here."

